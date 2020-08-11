COLUMBIA CITY — As the fall sports seasons pick up this week, Columbia City High School’s athletic department announced its re-entry plan for fan participation at events.
The plan was released Monday by Athletic Director Khelli Leitch, and outlines instructions for both middle and high school games due to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the spring season to be canceled entirely and cut the state basketball tournament short in March.
To start the fall sports season, football will be the lone sport to see restrictions at CCHS. Participating athletes, cheerleaders and band members will be allowed to have four tickets each, that can be given to family or friends.
The remaining allotment of tickets approved by the Whitley County Health Department will be sold to the student body, there will be no tickets available to the general public.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required when attending an event. Ticket prices will remain at $5. There will be no season passes, all-sport passes, or student athletic passes available for purchase at this time.
Away events will follow the guidelines from the host school.
For all other sports, tickets will be available to the general public. Face coverings and social distancing will still be required.
The guidelines are similar for middle school football; however, each participant will receive two tickets for family or friends. Tickets to middle school football games will cost $4.
Columbia City will debut its new football field with its inaugural game against Churubusco next Friday.
See Page 12 for Whitley County sports schedules for the fall season, subject to change due to the coronavirus.
