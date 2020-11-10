COLUMBIA CITY — It was another awesome night of spelling for the Columbia City High School Spell Bowl team as it competed in the first ever virtual Indiana Academic Spell Bowl Senior Division area competition Monday, Nov. 2, at Columbia City High School. The area competition includes schools from around the state and serves as the qualifier for the state finals.
Because this year’s area meet was virtual, teams weren’t aware of who would qualify for the state finals until the next day.
Of the 26 Class 2 schools that competed in the virtual area competitions throughout the state, Columbia City’s score of 65 ranks the team in fourth place in the state going into the finals.
The team competed in the virtual finals on Tuesday, Nov. 10. See the results in next week’s edition of IN|Whitley County.
This is the sixth year in a row the Columbia City High School Spell Bowl team will compete at the state level. The team was Class 2 champions in 2016 and 2017. The only other northeast Indiana team to join Columbia City in the state finals will be Homestead High School, which will compete in Class 1. Homestead scored a 64 in the area contest.
Spelling for Columbia City were: Lizzy Miley, Joel Yager, Abby Miley, Mackenzie Burke, Madison Anderson, Jordan Potter, Hope Lang, Sarah Landers, Noble Hinen and Xavier Alarie.
The team spelled words such as “terrazzo,” “hydrophobia,” “rhetorician” and “thaumaturgist” for the win.
Jordan Potter was CCHS’s top speller of the night with a perfect round. Besides participating in the team competition in the state Finals, Potter will also spell in the first ever individual competition at the state finals with all other perfect spellers from area contests.
Hope Lang, Madison Anderson and Xavier Alarie each earned a ribbon for having a near-perfect round, spelling eight of their nine words correctly. The senior division competition is run in 10 rounds of nine words each for a total possible score of 120.
The scoring changed in 2020 with each of the first seven words counting one point, the eighth word counting two points, and the ninth word three points for a total round score of 12.
Team members not spelling were: Josh Arntz and Kayla Ruble. The team consists of two freshman and 10 sophomores. Coach Dennis Beckner, in his sixth year coaching the Columbia City High School team, said, “I wasn’t sure what to expect this year with virtual competitions, but this team overcame its skepticism and scored what it needed to go on to the state finals. This definitely was a team effort.”
The Indian Springs Middle School Spell Bowl team will be joining the Columbia City High School Spell Bowl team in a return to the state finals for a third year in a row.
Spelling words like, “gelidity,” “precise,” “crescendo” and “arraign,” the ISMS team competed against other Class 1 schools throughout the state Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the Indiana Academic Spell Bowl Junior Division area contest held virtually at Indian Springs. Eight rounds of nine words each are held for a total of 72 words in competition.
A scoring change this year makes words one through seven in each round still worth one point each, but word eight is now worth two points and word nine is worth three points for a total round score of 12. Total possible team score is 96.
Area schools competing in Class 1 included Indian Springs Middle School with a total score of 52, Jefferson Middle School with 33, Summit Middle School scored 22, Carroll Middle School, Lane Middle School tied with 21 and Maple Creek Middle School had 5.
Spelling for Indian Springs were Daniel Mullett, Ava Rowe, Dayton Sibert, Cece Noonan, Ashlyn Dooley, Dorian Anderson, Maxwell McKinney and Aiden Grimble. Top spellers for Indian Springs were Rowe with a perfect score and Sibert with a near perfect score, missing only one word.
Besides participating in the team competition in the state finals, Rowe will also spell in the first ever individual competition at the state finals with all other perfect spellers from area contests. Brie Montel, Julian Herron and Tanner Miller are also on the team but did not spell in the area contest.
No other Whitley County teams competed in this year’s area competition. Indian Springs is the only northeast Indiana middle school to compete in the state finals.
The score of 52 places Indian Springs in 10th place state-wide among 39 Class 1 schools. This is the fifth time Indian Springs has made it to the state finals in the past 8 years. The state finals were held virtually at ISMS on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Coach Beckner, in his 15th year coaching the ISMS team, said, “We have certainly been challenged with these virtual competitions. But even through the changes this team has faced, they have worked together as a team and continue to impress me. I can’t wait to see what this team can do at state!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.