Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.