WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center is partnering with other area Chambers and inviting their communities to light up the night in support of those serving on the frontlines in the Whitley County community.
From 8-9 p.m. this Saturday, April 18, all community members are asked to turn on any kind of light — whether it be an outside light, battery-operated candle, flashlight, Christmas lights or porch lights — to honor those on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chambers ask everyone to help spread the word so the community can express its gratitude to the doctors, nurses, medical professionals, first responders, police, fire, EMS, dispatchers, truckers, grocery store, restaurant personnel, manufacturing workers and everyone else who is working to aid others during this difficult time, while also keeping daily lives and commerce happening.
“We are grateful for the daily sacrifices of so many of our local residents who are risking their health and potentially lives in support of our community,” said Chamber Executive Director Jennifer Romano. “Honoring our often unsung heroes is a small gesture we can do to show we appreciate their service.”
Consider sharing your photos of this observation by emailing them to jennifer@whitleychamber.com
