CHURUBUSCO — Town offices will be opening to the public, as announced in a recent press release from the Town of Churubusco.
Beginning Monday, March 1, the Town of Churubusco Clerk’s office, as well as other municipal buildings, will open.
Business hours for the clerk’s office will be from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. while the business hours for the other town offices including water, sewer and street will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Town officials acknowledged this change was made possible due to the declining number of positive cases of COVID in the community. For the past several months, since Nov. 19 of last year, town offices were only open to community members by appointment only due to the county’s high positivity rate in an effort to protect the safety of town employees and residents.
“We wish to thank our residents and customers for their understanding and cooperation as we have tried to limit the spread of COVID-19,” remarked Madalyn Sade-Bartl, clerk-treasurer. “While the pandemic is not over, the decrease in positivity rates is encouraging and opening the buildings brings a sense of normalcy to our citizens and staff.”
Though the offices will be open, the wearing of masks will still be enforced, and Sade-Bartl is still encouraging the community to pay utility bills using the drop box or by calling in for assistance. Those who feel ill are encouraged to stay home.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and, should positivity rates increase, the need to limit public interaction may again become necessary,” added Sade-Bartl.
