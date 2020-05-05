COLUMBIA CITY — After Governor Eric Holcomb announced Indiana’s re-opening plans last week, Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel changed the city’s plans, specifically for the parks.
Daniel previously announced that the playground and athletic areas would be open to the public, but now says the plan is to reopen playgrounds and athletic facilities will remain closed until May 24, “or a date later determined by the state.”
Some restroom facilities were opened, particularly for those utilizing the trails. Restrooms at Devol Field and Every Kids Dreamland remain closed.
“In all of this, we are following the Governor’s directive,” Daniel said.
The public will be able to use other green spaces at the city parks, as well as pick up free mulch, fish, and go mushroom hunting.
Also last week, the Columbia City Parks Department announced that the youth baseball and softball seasons are canceled.
“It has been a very difficult time for everyone recently, and the COVID-19 situation has forced us to make some difficult decisions,” Park Director Mark Green said.
The league sent out a survey to parents and received a 95% response rate. Of those, 47% of parents said they would not let their child participate the summer. Additionally, 65% of the volunteers who signed up to coach changed their minds.
“The information we gathered from the survey was very helpful in us making a decision in what to do this summer,” Green said.
“We would love to be able to give the kids something to do this summer, but with the limited number of kids playing, it made it almost impossible to have leagues this summer.”
The city may have a baseball/softball clinic this summer, and said details will be announced in upcoming weeks.
Refunds will be distributed to those who signed up for youth league.
