COLUMBIA CITY — After postponing the city’s annual Independence Day fireworks display due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show will go on this Saturday.
Columbia City’s Parks Department is hosting its show a little differently this year — a drive-in event at Morsches Park.
The event begins at 8 p.m. the first 500 vehicles that arrive will be permitted into the park. There will be no concessions this year, so individuals are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages. No alcohol will be permitted.
Spectators are asked to remain inside or in close proximity of their vehicles that they drive into the park to remain socially distanced.
Walk-ins are not allowed. If the park reaches 500 vehicles, officials encourage families to find other places in the city to watch the fireworks.
However, Parkview Whitley Hospital has requested that individuals do not park in the hospital parking lot due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Consumer grade fireworks will also be allowed throughout the city from 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.