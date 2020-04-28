COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City officials have announced a phased re-opening schedule for municipal properties and programs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We developed this schedule in close consultation with the Whitley County Health Department and the State of Indiana,” noted Mayor Ryan Daniel. “We are trying to appropriately balance public safety and personal responsibility.”
Columbia City and Whitley County residents who are sick or are considered a “vulnerable population” based on the United States Center for Disease Control recommendations should not travel and participate in community events. Further, all residents and visitors should continue to wash their hands numerous times and practice social distancing.
City officials noted that further restrictions could take place depending on factual information from the Health Department and/or State of Indiana.
Phased reopening schedule for city properties/programs:
(All items are subject to the Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive orders)
• Public parks (including playgrounds, athletic facilities and restrooms) will be opening on May 4.
• Limb pickup will begin on the week of May 4. Residents should have their tree limbs near the curb by Sunday evening, May 3.
• City-related meetings will restart throughout the month of May at their normally-scheduled date and time, unless otherwise posted. However, public access to these meetings will be accomplished by videoconferencing until further notice.
• City Hall and other city-owned buildings will remain closed to the public and “by appointment only” until June 8.
• Public rentals for City-owned facilities will tentatively begin on June 1.
• The splash pad at Morsches Park will be opened at a later date, to be announced.
• The Russel and Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center’s opening will be delayed until a later date. It was previously anticipated to open on Memorial Day weekend. Season passholders will receive a refund.
• The 2020 season of the CC Parks Department baseball and softball programs is undetermined and will be decided in the near future. A survey has been emailed to parents of registered players to determine if participation is high enough to host a league.
In recognition of the current global pandemic, the city of Columbia City has officially postponed the Independence Day Celebration at Morsches Park from July 3, to a later date in the fall. More details will follow regarding date and time of the event.
