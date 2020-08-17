ANGOLA — Two clerks of court in northeast Indiana said if people want to vote by mail in the November election, there’s not much stopping them.
This comes as the Indiana Election Commission on Friday deadlocked on whether to let all residents vote by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During a virtual commission meeting, the four-person board was split along party lines on a proposal that would allow all voters to cast a ballot by mail in November.
Local clerks say it doesn’t matter that the state isn’t opening up the mail-in vote process like it did during the June primary. If you want to vote by mail, you most likely can find a reason.
“If you actually read the reasons on the absentee application, we can all make one of them fit. I certainly do not go around checking to see if what they have marked is true,” said Shelley Mawhorter, Noble County clerk.
“The application for absentee ballot lists a number of reasons to vote by mail. We make sure each application is marked with a reason and signed by the applicant. We cannot process an application without either of these,” said Tangi Manahan, Steuben County clerk.
Generally, the state’s voters must provide an accepted and specific reason to use an absentee ballot, including being over age 65, residing outside of the country or having to work while the polls are open. Under the stay-at-home order in June, those exceptions were lifted, allowing anyone the option to vote by mail.
Both Manahan and Mawhorter are expecting higher mail-in ballot request for the Nov. 3 election.
“Yes, I absolutely expect a higher turn out for voting by mail than previous general elections. We are receiving calls with requests to vote by mail, as well as online requests to vote by mail every single day,” Manahan said.
“We have already surpassed our normal request for absentee ballots,” Mawhorter said. “I am certain we will have more request for absentee this fall then we did in the spring, just from how it has started.”
After Friday’s tie vote by the commission, Indiana remains one of nine states that don’t have no-excuse-needed absentee voting for the November election.
Anthony Long, a Democrat on the commission, argued a vote-by-mail expansion for this year’s General Election is necessary given the continued course of the pandemic. He also cited a recent letter from State Schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick that suggests polling places should not be located in schools for health concerns. Last week, McCormick called for expanded vote-by-mail for that reason.
More than 37,000 absentee ballot applications have been submitted already, Long said. At this time in 2016, there were just 109.
“People should not have to make a choice between risking their health and exercising their right to vote,” Long said.
But Republican members of the commission opposed making that change.
Chairman Paul Okeson said it’s still “premature” to make any decisions about voting in the general election, adding that the commission should instead await the outcome of several federal lawsuits seeking to order the state to expand absentee ballot eligibility.
In Noble County in the primary, more people voted absentee than live on election day. There were 2,750 mail-in ballots returned out of more than 3,000 requested. There were 420 people who voted absentee in person. So, 3,170 voted absentee and there were 3,021 who voted live on election day.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
