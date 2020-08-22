CHURUBUSCO — Columbia City’s football players had everything going for them on Friday night — and that showed in the score beating county-rival Churubusco 38-0.
The game was one for the history books, as Columbia City premiered its new stadium, part of the construction of the new Columbia City High School, by hosting Churubusco in the schools’ first ever football match-up.
“It was so exciting to be here — finally playing a game on this field,” Columbia City head coach Brett Fox said.
The hosts brought an experienced squad, including one of the school’s best kickers, three-year quarterback Greg Bolt and a group of Eagles who were ready to put on a show for the crowd, even if it wasn’t the crowd they expected.
Due to the coronavirus, each player, band member and cheerleader were allotted four tickets to distribute to family or friends. The rest of the tickets were sold to students on a limited basis, and a limited amount of attendees were allowed for the visiting Eagles.
Churubusco head coach Paul Sade knew the Eagles would have their hands full against a larger, more experienced squad, but looked forward to the chance to play against the county rivals.
“We looked at is as a great opportunity,” Sade said. “It was great coming here — what a great facility, they’ve waited patiently for it and they deserve it.”
Columbia City’s Garrett Klefeker kicked off for the hosts, giving Churubusco the chance to score the first touchdown on the new field.
Columbia City’s defense allowed no chance for that; however forcing a punt. CC punted on its on first possession, then got the ball back after forcing a ’Busco fumble.
On the second play of the drive, Bolt found T.J. Bedwell for a 12-yard touchdown pass, giving the hosts the first-ever touchdown and PAT at the new campus.
Klefeker converted the PAT, then on Columbia City’s next possession put three more points on the board — breaking his own school record with a 44-yard field goal. He set the record last year at the last Homecoming event held at the Max Gandy Athletic Field, and even scored the final points at the field with a game-winner against Norwell.
“He’s all over the place,” Fox said.
Columbia City carried its 10-0 lead into the second quarter as Bolt connected with Bedwell again, this time for a 21-yard touchdown reception.
Churubusco continued to struggle offensively, unable to make it to the red zone in the first half.
Columbia City scored once more before the end of the second quarter — another 21-yard touchdown pass from Bolt to Bedwell to make the score 24-0.
“They were both on it,” Fox said. “You could tell early on that T.J. was focused — he had a pep in his step. I’m proud of the way they both have been leading, especially during COVID.”
Churubusco quarterback Riley Buroff ended the half in a unique way, with a “give-and-go” play that’s typically only seen on the basketball floor. Buroff attempted to pass the ball, but it was batted right back into his hands by a Columbia City defender.
There was another unique play to start the second half. Columbia City’s Bolt tossed the ball to Bedwell, who was behind the line of scrimmage. The ball bounced on the ground, and many, including Bedwell himself, paused as if the play was over. The whistle never blew, and Bedwell threw the ball downfield to teammate Hunter Herron, who took it all the way to the end zone to score with 10:34 left in the third, putting Columbia City ahead 31-0.
Bolt scored the last touchdown of the game, punching through with a two-yard TD run with 4:30 left in the third.
Columbia City tallied 257 passing yards compared to Churubusco’s 82, and 87 rushing yards compared to the visitors’ 75.
Buroff completed eight of 14 passes with no interceptions in his first varsity start.
“I thought Riley did a good job for his first start,” Sade said. “He threw some nice balls and came out of the game with no turnovers.”
Sade also noted the efforts of Kuper Papenbrock, Brayten Gordon and Nick Nondorf.
Bolt completed 14 of 22 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Bedwell’s touchdown pass to Herron was good for 51 yards.
Bolt led Columbia City in rushing yards with 72 on 12 carries, followed by Abe Barrera with 17 on eight carries.
Wyatt Marks was Churubusco’s lead rusher, recording 65 yards on 13 carries. Nick Nondor had eight yards on four attempts.
Nondorf snagged three receptions for 39 yards and picked up 71 yards in kickoff returns.
Herron had four receptions for 114 yards and Bedwell had six receptions for 94 yards for Columbia City. Garrett Geiger also had three receptions for 30 yards.
Ryan Sheets led Columbia City’s defense with six tackles. Treyton Lomont and Ryan Elsten each added 5.5 and Landin Markins had four.
Fox touted the defensive planning by Jeff Clark, Kasey Blake and Austin Bolt, which led to the shutout.
“Our defense played out of their minds and they were prepared well,” Fox said. “Our coaches had a great plan for them and the players executed.”
With a young squad of players who haven’t seen much varsity playing time, the team has room to improve as the season goes on.
“We’re young, but we’re going to play our best 11 every week. I look at the scoreboard and obviously we got beat badly, but we had a lot of young guys do some great things and we saw growth,” Sade said. “It’s not the way we wanted to start the season but it’s not going to be the story of our season. We have a long way to go but we’ll get there.”
Fox attributes some of the team’s success to a suggestion by Bishop Dwenger’s coach — practicing on the new field in the evenings before Friday’s big game.
“We were able to practice four times under the lights, and that took away some of the nervousness,” Fox said.
Next week, Churubusco is schedule to host its home-opener against Lakeland and Columbia City travels to Central Noble for 7 p.m. games.
