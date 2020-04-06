COLUMBIA CITY — Though church-goers were not able to physically congregate on Palm Sunday, the community found another way to express their faith.
Lead with Faith of Whitley County hosted a special prayer event at Parkview Whitley Hospital on Sunday evening, drawing hundreds of people in vehicles to support hospital staff.
“Every one of you have come tonight because you care about the people on the front lines who are helping others in need,” said Jill Jordan. “You’re here to pray for the workers as well as all the others who help in South Whitley, Churubusco, Larwill and Columbia City. We are Whitley County and we are in this together.”
All who attended, except the few who spoke on the loud speaker, stayed in, or on, their vehicles to pray and sing.
“I pray for everyone here that the spirit of fear will be cast down in the name of Jesus, and the spirit of peace and hope will arise in the hearts and homes across our county,” Jordan said.
Some employees came out of the building during the event, each time drawing honks and cheers from those in the parking lot.
“We pray for all healthcare — doctors, nurses, techs, admins, janitorial staff, surgical — every person who walks through this building,” said Amanda Daniel.
At the conclusion of the event, a representative from Lead with Faith indicated that there may be a similar service held this Sunday, on Easter, at the Whitley County Family YMCA. Follow Lead with Faith Whitley County on Facebook for updates. See more photos on Page 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.