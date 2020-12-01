COLUMBIA CITY — This Christmas, finding opportunities to celebrate the season might be more difficult with many events being canceled or postponed by the pandemic. One tradition that will not be canceled this year, however, is the 28th annual Columbia City Community Christmas Decorating Contest.
Across the municipal area of the City of Columbia City, local residents will be sharing a spirit of competition and creativity, vying for prizes and prestige.
“As chair of the Columbia City Community Christmas Decorating Contest, I hope local homeowners will once again participate in our annual decorating contest,” stated Columbia City Councilwoman Jennifer Romano of Columbia City’s Southwest District. “Life’s stresses have made finding moments of joy and celebration that much sweeter this year.”
Romano believes this year’s contest may be especially important in celebrating the Christmas season and providing a safe way for residents and their families to enjoy an activity together — either by decorating or by driving around to see the finished displays in yards around the community.
“The annual decorating contest has been going on for many years now, creating traditions. For some families, there is the tradition of pulling out the lights and creating an amazing display. Others share in the tradition by climbing into the car, buying cocoa, listening to Christmas music and looking at the lights,” Romano said.
“Every Christmas season, my family looks forward to driving around the city to check out the creativity and Christmas spirit on display. I’m delighted to see this heartwarming tradition continue in spite of the uncertainty we might feel around us right now,” Romano added.
“Participation is easy — just decorate with lights and festive decor in whatever way you choose! Be creative, have fun and you might win.”
Prizes will be awarded in four quadrants of the city and one overall winner will be chosen as well.
“A team of volunteers will be out the first week in December to judge the lights and decorations around the city. Be sure to have your lights on each evening so we can see your display,” said Romano. Displays should be ready to view by Dec. 1.
“We will choose winners from each corner of the community and they’ll win cash prizes and be recognized during an upcoming council meeting,” added Romano.
“Residents are welcome to nominate their neighbors or even their own displays. Simply send us an email with your address and we will make sure we look at it,” Romano added. Email nominations to jromano@columbiacity.net.
If you have questions or would like to recommend an address for the committee to check out this year, send an email to jromano@columbiacity.net.
