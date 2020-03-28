Local clerks of court in northeast Indiana are going to forge ahead with new plans for the primary election, which was postponed until June 2 due to COVID-19. The change was announced jointly by Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of State Connie Lawson, who oversees the state’s elections Friday morning.
While details about the June 2 primary and the calendar that surrounds it are being worked out by state officials, it means local clerks are going to have to juggle their work that has been going on most of the year as they worked to conduct a presidential primary on May 5.
“You’re looking at totally rewriting our election plan for June 2,” Noble County Clerk Shelley Mawhorter said.
Mawhorter said she got the impression that the new June 2 date was firm, but everything else about the election is more tenuous. The May date seemed more and more unrealistic, especially after the announcement on Thursday that schools would be shut until May 1
Counties will now have to redo work that had already been set in stone, like confirming that polling places — churches, libraries, schools and fire stations — will be available and if they are still willing to host out of virus concerns. The same holds true for poll workers, many of whom are in the more susceptible age group for risk with COVID-19.
“We’ll just have to contact our poll workers and update them,” said LaGrange County Clerk Bonnie Brown. “We’ll be fine and we’ll just have to work with it. I think it’s a good thing because the average age of poll workers is 72.”
Whitley County, among others, will have procedures in place to keep polling places safe to protect the health of voters. In addition, absentee voting is available for those who are sick, elderly or want to avoid crowds.
“Another option is to vote early, as the lines and crowds are usually much smaller,” a release from the Whitley County Election Office read.
Whitley County residents who choose to vote by mail may retrieve an application online by visiting www.whitleygov.com. Those can be mailed to the clerk’s office at 101 W. Van Buren, Columbia City, faxed to 260-248-3137 or emailed to wcclerk6@whitleygov.com. One may also call to request an application be mailed. The deadline is May 21.
Early voting begins May 5 through May 29, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays, May 23 and 30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and 8 a.m.-noon on June 1.
Brown said she had already been preparing to have extra supplies on hand to keep polling places as safe from the virus as possible.
“We’ve stocked up on hand sanitizer, we got plastic gloves, we’ve got disinfectant wipes for them, so as long as we take the precautions we need to,” Brown said. “LaGrange County’s voting system is all touch screen so the clerk’s office is looking at methods to use to machines without touching them, such as using a pencil or Q-tip to touch the screen. We’re still exploring all of that.”
Mawhorter and other clerks have already been encouraging voters to consider mail-in ballots and that will continue. But even that creates new issues for Election Day, since mail-in ballots have to be counted by hand, and if the county receives thousands it could take hours to accurately count them.
Mawhorter hopes that if the state plans to push back to June 2, that it then commits to the date and doesn’t come back and, for example, delay another month to July.
“They have to take a step back and say we’ve moved it to June 2, so now we have to make June 2 work,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.