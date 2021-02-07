COLUMBIA CITY — The COVID-19 vaccine has been in the forefront of many minds and as more doses are made available, the county health department is trying to provide what it can.
In order to assist county residents in getting registered, the department needed to hire a part-time employee. This position was formally approved at Tuesday’s meeting of the Whitley County Council.
Scott Wagner, with the Whitley County Health Department, appeared before the council, noting that the position was a temporary one in the administration office and had been filled by Vicki Western.
“With the advent of vaccine clinics, which started fairly quickly at the beginning of the year, we didn’t know when it was coming or what was happening,” Wagner said.
He said in the first week of the local clinic being open, 100 doses had been administered. By its second week 500 had been given, and by the fourth week that number had risen to 1,000 doses.
“It has moved extremely fast and quick and basically them telling us a day ahead of time (how many the county can get access to),” Wagner said. “So, in order to fill those schedules and make sure everyone was registered, we had to have a temporary part-time person to make those phone calls.”
The job involves helping residents get registered and making appointments in order to make the process faster and easier when a person comes to their appointment.
Wagner said the goal of the department is to bring five people in per 10 minutes, a process that began last week.
Councilwoman Joan Western commended the department for its hard work in getting the vaccines out to the community.
Whitley County is one of the few counties to remain in the red based on the state’s system. Wagner noted in order to lose this rating a county must be at a 15% positivity rate or less, a number the county has missed by only a few percent. Wagner reported that numbers overall were lowering, and the county was still lower in the number of deaths than surrounding counties.
In other council news, Sheriff Marcus Gatton presented some of the early findings regarding an early retirement policy that could be implemented in the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department. He discussed the possibility this past November with the Merit Board.
“It’s not common to see officers at (age) 60 or older,” Gatton said.
He added the Merit Board considered two scenarios for the department. Currently, retirement could be at age 55 and 20 years of service. The first scenario being considered is 52 with 25 years, which would increase contribution by 1.3% from payroll. The second was age 50 with 20 years, which would increase 3.6% on payroll.
The council will have the next month to speak with Gatton and research the subject before discussing it again at its next meeting in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.