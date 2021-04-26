COLUMBIA CITY — The Whitley County Health Department is hosting an Optum test site this week.
The site will be located at the Whitley County 4-H Center, 680 W. Squawbuck Road, Columbia City, from April 28-30, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Register at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call the helpline at 888-634-1130.
Whitley County has popped back up as one of the worst counties for COVID spread in the state — again.
The county moved back to the state’s orange rating along with six other counties, while others remained in the less-serious blue and yellow rankings.
The county has 203 weekly cases per 100,000 people with a 7-day positivity rate of 10.42%.
Elkhart and Steuben counties also have orange ratings, but surrounding counties are showing much less activity.
Whitley County crept up to 17 cases in a single day on the 17th, a number it hasn’t seen since mid-February.
However, despite the increase in cases, Whitley County has not had a death since March 15, and only 4.8% of District 3’s ICU beds are in use by COVID patients, with 34% of beds available.
The District 3 hospital census has ticked up to the upper 80s, increased from 33 in mid-March, but still remains lower than the area’s peak at 448 on Dec. 1.
As of Monday, Whitley County has 8,285 individuals fully vaccinated and there are 11,158 who have received at least the first shot.
