ANGOLA — Steuben County’s concentration of COVID-19 cases continues to grow in the younger age groups, weekly information produced by the Steuben County Health Department says.
Steuben County has seen an increase of five positive cases of COVID-19 this past week, moving to 81 from 76 the prior Friday, the statistics say.
The 30-39 age category saw the largest increase this past week, three new cases, and continues to lead the demographic groups in Steuben County with 25 total cases.
Increasing by one apiece were the 40-49 (18 cases) category and the 60-69 age group (10 cases).
Unlike what is considered the standard trend, Steuben County’s COVID-19 cases are among “younger” people, those who are 49 and younger. The disease tends to hit older age groups harder and with much more deadly effect.
The majority of cases in Steuben County, 60 cases or 74%, are or have been in people 49 and younger.
Testing for COVID-19 is being performed at Cameron Memorial Hospital’s Respiratory Clinic and the National Guard Armory in Angola. To be screened for testing call the Cameron COVID-19 testing line at 667-5555 daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or OptumServe Health Services at 888-634-1116. You can also be screened online for OptumServe Health at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Any individual over the age of 12 can received testing at this location.
If you have any questions about coronavirus or COVID-19, contact the Steuben County Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
For coronavirus or COVID-19 information or screening, call Cameron COVID-19 Resource Screening line at any time of day at 667-5555.
