The COVID-19 pandemic has seemed to suck a lot of the fun out of life for many of us. Those of us who take the guidelines seriously are staying out of public places as much as possible. Even when we do go out, the masks and social distancing put both physical and psychological barriers between us.
While there is a lot of theory and some scientific evidence for all the hassle we experience, it has been a challenge to find reliable scientific studies upon which to base rules and guidelines in our effort to avoid dire consequences.
One of the biggest problems in studying the potential spread of the virus has been the need for well-planned human studies. It is not surprising that very few people want to be the “human guinea pigs” in such a study.
However, some scientists in Germany have attempted to find a way past that challenge by holding three pop concerts in a single day to investigate the risks posed by mass indoor events during the pandemic.
Singer-songwriter Tim Bendzko performed all three successive concerts.
About 1,500 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 50 (only a third of the number hoped for by the researchers) took part.
The study was carried out in Leipzig, Germany, by Halle University as Germany recorded its highest number of COVID-19 infections since the end of April.
The concert study, called Restart-19, was created to investigate the conditions under which such events can be carried out despite the pandemic.
The first of the Saturday concerts was aimed to simulate an event before the pandemic, with no safety measures in place. The second involved greater hygiene and some social distancing, while the third involved half the numbers and each person standing about five feet apart.
All participants were tested for the COVID-19 virus before taking part. They were also given face masks and tracking devices to measure their distancing. Researchers reportedly also used fluorescent disinfectants to track which surfaces audience members touched the most.
Singer Tim Bendzko said the event exceeded his expectations and expressed the hope that the study results will help us to hold real concerts in front of an audience again soon.
The project received $1.17 million in funding from the states of Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony with the aim of helping to pave the way for the resumption of major indoor sporting and music events by determining the realistic levels of risk for such events.
Unfortunately, the initial results of the study are not expected until this autumn. Even then, there is no guarantee that the study will produce definitive results. But the very existence of this study gives me hope that we can decrease the conflict between public health officials and event organizers.
As long as there is a significant risk of infection, major concerts, trade fairs and sporting events should not take place as they did before the pandemic. That is why it is so important to find out which technical and organizational conditions can effectively minimize the risks.
I would love to find out that a similar experiment has taken (or will take) place in the U.S. But I am not aware of any such plans. I cannot imagine the difficulty of the process of getting approval from research review boards and recruiting people to potentially put themselves at risk for catching a virus.
In the German study, the researchers were able to attract relatively young people who are generally less at risk of severe disease and consequences. So, if the experiment turns out well, that demographic might be OK to resume some level of mass gatherings.
But the lack of data for the rest of us will continue to make the level of risk of returning to pre-COVID activities merely an educated guess. This will continue to result in second-guessing and doubts as well as the revisions in mandates and guidelines that are driving many of us crazy.
