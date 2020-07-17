KENDALLVILLE — Bluegrass fans will be blue, as there will be no music this year in Kendallville.
After canceling its Memorial Day music festival, the Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association has now also called off its planned event for Labor Day weekend.
"It is with sadness I must report that the Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association (NIBGA) has been forced to cancel our fall Tri-State Bluegrass Festival in Kendallville, IN. This decision was not undertaken lightly by the NIBGA board, but the health and safety of the bluegrass community, the Kendallville/Noble County community, our bands, and our vendors were our top priority," association President Jim Winger said in a July 12 post to the event's Facebook page.
"The CDC classifies events such as our festival as “Highest Risk” level for the spread of COVID-19. The logistics of the festival would make social distancing difficult and impossible to control, and, complicating matters, the event draws people from many different parts of the country (and possibly even from other countries)," Winger said. "We do not feel, even under the most optimistic of scenarios, that we would be able to hold the event in a manner which would do justice to the great tradition of bluegrass music that we present on our stage while following the requirements necessary to ensure the safety of attendees."
Winger went on to state that the bluegrass association is moving forward with planning for the Memorial Day weekend show in 2021, although that festival will also be dependent on the COVID-19 situation then.
The annual bluegrass festivals typically draw hundreds of spectators who generally camp at the Noble County Fairgrounds for the week, with people coming from across the Midwest and wider United States.
Aside from drawing numerous people from around the county, the age range of festivalgoers skews older, populations that are at much higher risk of serious complications or death if they were to contract COVID-19.
