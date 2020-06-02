LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office is almost back at full staff after the coronavirus landed squarely in its office and COVID-19 sickened several of its officers, the sheriff said Monday morning at a LaGrange County commissioners meeting.
Sheriff Jeff Campos addressed the commissioners in person, wearing an N-95 face mask, telling them, while the sheriff’s office building remains under a strict lockdown, he’s slowly starting to ease those restrictions, beginning next week.
Campos told the commissioners that several of his officers were incapacitated with COVID-19, but all have since recovered. At least one officer, who tested positive for the disease but was asymptomatic, remains at home on quarantine.
“Yes, the rumors are true. We did have a few officers who had COVID-19. They should be back by the end of this week. And no, it’s not true, I did not get it,” he said.
Campos said he was somewhat surprised when COVID-19 landed in the department’s office but said his officers were infected while doing their jobs.
“It happened because of an encounter my officers had with a person who had the virus,” he said. Campos declined to provide any additional details of that encounter.
The virus did not find its way into the jail’s inmate population or to its dispatchers.
“It really didn’t hit us all that hard. I have over 70 employees and only six were out,” he said. Campos did indicate that none of those illnesses were life-threatening.
Campos said the sheriff’s office building has been under a strict lockdown for more than a month now, and only essential people are allowed to enter or leave. Deputies, who typically work on the road, do their jobs from the front seats of their police cruisers. No one other than the dispatchers have been allowed to enter the dispatch center, and all new inmates at the jail are carefully medically screened then placed into a seven-day quarantine before being allowed to enter the jail’s general population area. Campos also said he staff is involved in sanitizing the building every day. Also, all those who are in the building are required to wear a face mask.
As the state continues to ease stay a home order, Campos is starting to ease restrictions at the sheriff’s office. Starting next week, Campos said he’s opening the building’s lobby, allowing one person at a time to enter the lobby to take care of any business they might have with the building’s sheriff’s department staff. Campos said those offices have largely been empty for the last month, as his office staff worked from home. He said he plans to have at least one person in the office during normal business hours starting next week.
Campos said the coronavirus pandemic has not stopped families from being allowed to visit with inmates. He said he installed a video visitation system at the jail last year that has allowed families to stay in touch with inmates via a computer.
