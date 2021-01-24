COLUMBIA CITY — The coronavirus pandemic remains a topic of discussion in many aspects of Whitley County life, and was part of discussions during the Whitley County Consolidated School Board of Trustees meeting last week.
It was revealed at last week’s meeting that the number of high school students in quarantine was particularly high, which led to the decision to have an extended e-learning time for those students.
Part of this increase, outgoing superintendent Patricia O’Connor noted, is because for every positive case there could be between 10 and 30 students who were in contact with them that must also be quarantined.
It was for this reason that school administrators decided to move to a remote learning model for the high school only. This means students will continue their lessons while interacting with their teachers and classmates live, similar to a teleconference service. This learning model has been planned for about two weeks.
“Hopefully by the end of this time we will be able to conduct class with most of our students,” O’Connor said.
She added that the numbers in the elementary schools and middle school, by comparison, remain low. O’Connor also said that since winter break, eight staff members out of the 450 employed by the district had tested positive, a number the school recognizes to be low.
In other news, the school board awarded two bids for the replacement of the roof at Northern Heights Elementary School.
The school roof is 23 years-old, and administrators identified it as an area that needed to be addressed after maintenance issues were needed.
The board approved the purchase of materials through Garland at a cost of $829,154.07. The board awarded the bid to complete the project to Fort Wayne Roofing at a cost of $765,500.
WCCS Business Manager Todd Fleetwood acknowledged the cost for the project is well under the budget set out for it, which was $1.8 million. He added the costs would be paid out of the 2020 bond.
Workers are expected to begin the project in the spring and complete it by August.
The school board will meet again for a work session on Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the Marshall Community Building.
