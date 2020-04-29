The Lenten season that should have been the busiest time of year for Dan’s Fish Fry Service instead was a blank month on the Huntington institution’s calendar.
“We do about 300 events a year and we lost 30 or 40 in April alone,” said Adam Fulton, the owner of Dan’s. As early as mid-March churches had begun canceling fundraisers to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus. “I’d say we’ve lost about 60 events,” Fulton said.
The inventory was safe in the freezers but the Seattle distributor didn’t ship the usual volume during that span.
In a typical year Dan’s will park a trailer and fry up fish, chicken and tenderloins for 300 church or club fundraisers. This has not been a typical year.
Fulton said two drive-thru events this past weekend pulled Dan’s crews into action again. “It felt great to get back to work this past week,” he said Sunday. “It’s no fun running a business when you have no business.”
Fulton and staff got their first break Friday, courtesy of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in their hometown. Cars pulled up, drivers handed over $10 a meal, and Dan’s served 1,050 meals that evening. “We probably turned away 40 or 50 cars,” Fulton said.
Saturday found a team of nine fryers, packers and order takers at Zanesville United Methodist Church where “we were very busy for a few hours,” Fulton said. The line wrapped from the northwest corner of the church, back through the parking lot and drive and even stacked up in the northbound lane of Wayne Street to the south. About 900 meals were handed out in orders of two to seven or more as restless fish fans who discovered the Facebook post drove in from 2 miles south and 10 miles east.
Fulton, who said he grew up at Dan’s Fish Fry and returned after college, allowed himself a sigh of relief Sunday.
“This (pandemic) has affected all businesses, especially food service businesses,” he said.
“We lost so much business because a lot of churches — they’re just afraid the community’s not going to support it,” he said. “And the last couple of days is proof that people are looking for something different. They’re looking to support local churches and Lions Clubs and Kiwanis. The last couple of days was a testament that people are still willing to go out and support these organizations.”
Fulton sad he “couldn’t say enough about Father Tony” (Steinacker) at Sts. Peter & Paul in Huntington.
He echoed his own words in describing Pastor Paul Rogers at the Zanesville church popularly referred to as ZUM.
Rogers and the church board had granted Dan’s use of the grounds. It wasn’t a fundraiser for youth trips or missions or for the church at all. It was a self-operated benefit for a wage-paying business that has made hundreds of such fundraisers possible, and which itself has faced difficult months.
“They used to do fish fries with us several years ago,” Fulton said, “but in these circumstances we thought they were very gracious to let us use their parking lot and we were just overwhelmed the support we got from these communities.”
Dan’s offered a donation for any added utility costs, and Rogers declined.
“I’ve been a fan of Dan’s Fish Fry for a long time,” Rogers said. “They took a massive hit and I feel bad for them, but somebody was thinking creatively when they put this together.”
The whole event was drive-thru only, with full respect for the social distancing mandated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rogers compared it to a McDonald’s drive-thru.
Don Bales drove in from Ossian to pick up two dinners. He said he was surprised to learn that someone was putting on a fish fry but he was glad to get out.
Max Murchland arrived from about a mile north of Markle to guy four dinners. He said he has “a lot of good friends” at the Zanesville church. “It feels good to go anywhere,” he said.
Jeff Myers drove in from Stoney Brook just a couple blocks east, on the Wells County side of the Allen County Line. As he waited his turn to buy two dinners, he said it was “great — just great” to get out for a few minutes. “My wife doesn’t ever let me out,” he said. “Well we’re in that bad age group. When I go out I’ve go my mask and I’ve got my gloves and I’ve got my sanitizing wipes and I’m armed,” he said, waving the plastic tub of bleach wipes.
Fulton said the weekend might have marked a turning point, if only by degree.
“We’ve got some regular fish fries and several other churches that have said we could set up,” Fulton said.
Dan’s has fish fries scheduled May 2 in Nappanee and Elwood, more events in May, a tentative date close to Fort Wayne, and an open invitation to Zanesville. “I can’t say enough good things about it,” Fulton said.
