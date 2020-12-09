Fresh-cut Christmas trees sold briskly Thanksgiving weekend, and area tree lot operators said selection would be limited after the Dec. 5-6 weekend.
Operators could not say whether more people are buying trees or perhaps it’s just the regular customers buying earlier. Either way, they welcomed the sales and cautioned against waiting til the last minute for the family’s Christmas centerpiece.
The Plant Center at 9431 U.S. 24, Fort Wayne, recorded heavy sales Thanksgiving weekend. Steve Straessle, president, said he was observing the same fast start around town.
The lot beside Dairy Queen at West Jefferson Boulevard and South Bend Drive in Fort Wayne sold out for the season the evening of Dec. 5.
Lot owners said people who have been shut in by the COVID-19 pandemic have been eager to get out of the house for a family outing such as buying a tree. Straessle, at the Plant Center, added that live trees were more popular than usual last year, too. He said artificial trees had been gaining market in recent years, but perhaps that trend is fading.
The Albertson family of New Haven joined the first-weekend rush to Kurtz Produce at 14212 U.S. 27, New Haven. They bought their tree Saturday and Tina Albertson celebrated the decorated tree on the Kurtz Produce Facebook page on Sunday. She also took photos of her husband, Chad, unwrapping and setting up the tree.
“This is the first time in over 20 years that we have purchased a real tree,” she said in a Facebook interview. “2020 has been such a terrible year for everyone. I wanted to bring back a little nostalgia from my childhood this year with a real Christmas tree.
“We have bought produce and pumpkins from Kurtz Farms for years and know the owners. We knew right away that we wanted to purchase our tree from them.
“We have three daughters; one is married and the other two are teenagers. It has always been a tradition to put our tree up the day after Thanksgiving, pop on some Christmas music and decorate as a family.”
Matt Kurtz, the Kurtz Produce operator, said the COVID-19 shutdown “has stirred up something” in Americans’ lives. “We saw that with both our summer produce and our fall produce — the pumpkins and that,” he said. “People wanted to get out. We had more people wanting to freeze or process sweet corn, green beans, tomatoes. Because they can’t live their normal life they want something to do.”
Kurtz, who has operated the tree sales since taking it over from a man in nearby Harlan 10 years ago, said the stand would have a good supply of trees after the first December weekend, but fewer choices would remain.
He said he bought more trees than usual this year. There is no need to call ahead. “Just come out — the earlier the better though for certain types and sizes. I would say we’re going to be out of the taller trees not the next weekend but the week after,” he said.
“We weren’t able to get any Frasers this year,” he said after helping a couple secure a tree to the car top. “The people that just left were looking around after the place they usually go didn’t have any Frasers this year or anything taller than 7 foot. We had some nice trees other than Frasers and they went with that.”
The Bermott family from far eastern Indiana near Hicksville, Ohio, booked a time to pick up a tree at St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm, 9801 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. It is the first fresh-cut tree for Forrest, who just turned 4. It was also the first tree farm outing for his dad, Terry, and mom, Kanya. Two years ago the family put up an artificial tree. Kanya and Forrest spent last Christmas in Thailand, where they were trapped by the COVID-19 virus until about six weeks ago.
Terry said he wanted his family to enjoy the full experience of selecting and hauling a fresh-cut tree on their first Christmas after being reunited. “My friends had told me how much work this is, how cold it is, how they got hungry,” he said. But he enjoyed the brief visit, which was no more than 20 minutes from car to car. He was eager to get on his way. “We just want to get the tree up and get our house back because we’ve got lights and bulbs everywhere right now,” he said.
Owners Judy and Mike Reifenberg restricted access this year to control traffic through the COVID-19 pandemic. Faith Didier, a Purdue freshman and fifth-year employee, kept watch from a shelter beside the driveway. She checked all visitors against the list on her clipboard and to call attention to the mask policy.
The farm had planned to discontinue the restricted access after Dec. 6. “We decided to continue the appointments all the way through and we are going to rearrange our hours a tad,” Judy said. “As of Monday, Dec. 7, it’s noon to 6 instead of 10 a.m. to 6, and we’re going to appointments until we close.”
“It has been very well received,” she said. “People are saying, ‘You’re going to do this next year, right?’ “
“Our five busiest days we have just massive amounts of people and they have to wait,” she said. They wait in line to get their tree shaken and they might have to wait an hour and a half at the register.” The appointments have eliminated the waiting. “People have been very good about wearing their masks,” she said. “A handful have not, and we have invited them to shop at another place. All in all it’s gone pretty well.”
She said the farm has purchased more trees from its supplier this season. “They’re cutting this week in Michigan for us, and we’ve dealt with this farm for years and years. So we have more trees arriving tomorrow and they’ll be on the rack Friday,” she said Dec. 2. “As we speak we still have some smaller Frasers and we’re sold out of Douglas.”
Of course, there’s still the option of finding and cutting a tree and carting it to the barn to be shaken and wrapped. “Our trees in the field are going much more rapidly than we’ve ever had before,” she said. “Since the drought of 2013 we’ve struggled to have enough trees for people to cut down, but they’re going much faster than ever before.”
She said some other sellers in northeast Indiana have closed in the last few years, and “we saw a little bump” in sales because of that.
She said they would “wait to see how the next week plays out” before deciding how and when to end the season. “We just want to support the live tree industry, so we may stay open for who knows how long,” she said.
Gallaway Tree Farm at 14602 N. County Line Road E, Spencerville, opened for the season on Nov. 21. On Nov. 29, a Facebook post announced, “We are so incredibly blessed to be sold out. We are closed for the rest of this year. Everyone has been absolutely amazing ... thank you again for everything! Merry Christmas!”
