Pfizer, Moderna and other drug companies have spent months creating COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, many small businesses, including restaurants, struggle to make ends meet amid restrictions and fewer diners.
Some pharmaceuticals have successfully completed human trials of their vaccines. These results and other important vaccine information are now, or will soon be, in the hands of the FDA in the U.S. and regulators in other countries where they’re being developed. Once proven safe to the FDA’s satisfaction, a U.S. vaccine would have to be manufactured to standards and distributed, the World Health Organization points out. WHO expects a vaccine to be available in early to mid-2021.
According to a joint statement on the FDA website from Stephen M. Hahn, M.D., FDA commissioner, and Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, “We are committed to expediting the development of COVID-19 vaccines, but not at the expense of sound science and decision making. We will not jeopardize the public’s trust in our science-based, independent review of these or any vaccines. There’s too much at stake.”
Returning to a new normal — maybe
While awaiting the FDA decision, Americans are anxious for a return to more familiar times. Many just want to eat in their favorite restaurant again — or even try new ones. Restaurateurs want and need people to come back. The twin problems of too few diners coupled with not enough revenue are challenges they are trying to overcome.
A quick look at income and expenses brings into sharp focus the economic shortfall many local eateries are facing during the pandemic. The number of diners served daily, according to some Allen County restaurant owners, can be startlingly low. Additionally, the revenue generated from food orders contrasted with overhead often paints a bleak picture.
“Yesterday, (Sunday) about four families came in to eat. There were a couple of carry-outs and a couple of Door Dash deliveries. It is not enough. We need sales of about $1,000 a day,” Dan Tatum, co-owner of Smokehaus BBQ said. Adding, “My electric bill is $1,500 a month.”
The Smokehaus BBQ is located at 717 Broadway, New Haven, and is co-owned by Amy Mendez.
“I bought the restaurant on March 12 about a week before COVID hit,” Tatum said, aeding, “Things are pretty bad. People are scared to go out.”
The number of people served can be uneven, especially on weekdays, according to another entrepreneur.
“We had a very good day Saturday with the Festival of Trees. That really helped our business,” Rick Doering, owner of the new Alto Grado Food and Beverage Company in Fort Wayne, said. Adding, “but it has been tremendously slow. I know on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays it is barely worth us being open.”
Other challenges include hitting revenue goals while staying at current COVID-19 capacity limits.
“Getting the revenue we targeted for the restaurant with some people hesitant to be out (is challenging),” he said, adding, “Some of the challenge is wanting to fill the restaurant to our 50% capacity but not go over.”
While Allen County has a “red” status, restaurants are only allowed to open their dining rooms to 50% capacity.
Alto Grado Food and Beverage Company, 111 W. Columbia St. on The Landing, features wood-fired pizza. It opened Nov. 11 after an initial delay of several months due to the pandemic.
Revenue solutions
Restaurateurs are coming up with a variety of creative solutions to stay afloat. Safely serving tasty food while generating enough cash to survive are twin goals. Currently, dining alfresco, offering more carryout selections, contactless curbside pickup, food trucks and serving food in family packs are some of the options many restaurateurs are trying.
“We are not immune to the dip that has been happening … and we have adapted,” Carson Scheiber, marketing director for the Obicai Restaurant Group, said. “Beforehand, carryout and delivery were not available.”
Obicai Restaurant Group partners James Bashir A. Khan and Peter Shuey co-own several Fort Wayne restaurants: Proximo, 898 Harrison St.; BakerStreet Steakhouse, 4820 N. Clinton St.; the Hoppy Gnome, 203 E. Berry St.; and GnomeTown Brewing, 203 E. Berry St.
“We now do carryout and no-contact delivery at all three restaurants, and we deliver our GnomeTown beer,” Scheiber said.
Being aware of customer concerns is key for local entrepreneurs.
“For Thanksgiving we sold traditional holiday-themed dishes,” Scheiber said. “People could come pick up food for four or more. Items included stuffing, potatoes, green bean casserole, candied yam casserole gravies, salads and specialty desserts.”
“It was a big hit. I think it helped a lot, and I think people appreciated it,” she said.
Looking ahead, the Obicai Restaurant group plans to sell holiday dishes and more in 2021.
“Next year we are going to add turkey and steaks,” she said.
Enhancing an online presence and making online ordering easier is critical for maintaining a successful business.
“We need people coming in the door and making online orders. Much earlier than I thought we would need to or be able to, we turned to online ordering very quickly on our website, which has helped,” Doering, of Alto Grado, said. “Expanding the menu in our takeout categories is a huge part of our plan over the next 90 days.”
“By design, we are carry-out and dine-in. Our curbside pickup has also helped,” he said.
Outdoor dining could come this spring. “I do have people asking for it now,” Doering said.
Meanwhile, the Smokehaus already has outdoor seating available. “We have a pavilion out back for about 12 people,” Tatum said.
“We also have a food truck, so that kind of helps in the summer, however a lot of our events were canceled this past year,” he said.
A government stimulus
If an eventual government stimulus package is forthcoming it is welcome, but restaurateurs are looking at other ways to sustain their livelihood.
“I don’t know that we need it to survive, but it certainly would be welcome,” Doering said.
However, Doering is looking at other ways to survive. “We are about 50% of where we thought we would be. I think we will survive by controlling labor costs, developing return clientele and people knowing who we are and where we are,” he said.
“Normal” may become a memory. Currently, some are gearing up for a “new normal.”
“We don’t know if anything will go back to normal as it was in 2018. We think people are going to have a different approach to how we live,” Scheiber said.
