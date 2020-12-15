Although the 36th annual Festival of Trees ended Sunday, Dec. 6, the Embassy Theatre is ensuring that youngsters have more opportunities to see Santa.
In a Dec. 3 statement, the Embassy announced:
“The Breakfast with Santa events — traditionally held over the holiday weekend — were appreciated and well attended. As the Embassy’s total gathering capacity is greatly limited based on guidelines provided by the Allen County Board of Health, the organization has carefully designed a series of additional Santa experiences that allow the Embassy team to follow precautions while still providing the community with the magic of Santa during a challenging year. The Embassy thought it was especially important to provide these opportunities since many Santa events have been canceled throughout the region.”
The Embassy encouraged the public to think of these as unique opportunities to have an exclusive and intimate family experience with Santa that can be enjoyed without crowds while still supporting the Embassy Theatre. Visit http://fwembassytheatre.org for details.
The Embassy is at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne.
Cookies and Cocoa with Santa
The event has a capacity of 48. These are the remaining dates: Friday, Dec. 18, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 19, 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 20, 3:30 p.m.
“Join the Embassy Theatre for a quick but fun visit with Santa. In addition to cookies and cocoa, there will be story time and families will be able to take a socially distanced photo with Santa during this 60-minute holiday memory.”
Tickets are $20 each. Call the STAR Bank Box Office to reserve seats: 260-424-5665.
Winter Nights with Santa
The event has a capacity of 48. These are the remaining dates: Wednesdays, Dec. 9, 16 and 23, 6-8 p.m.
“Join Santa for a splendid winter night at the glorious Embassy Theatre. This event includes two hours of Santa programming including story time. Local food vendor featured as well as an engaging performance from the Fort Wayne Youtheatre called ‘Best of Youtheatre Christmases.’ Patrons should enter through the Indiana Hotel lobby, just west of the STAR Bank Box Office entrance. Masks are required (except when seated at their family unit table and eating or drinking) and thorough COVID-19 protocols must be followed for admittance.”
Tickets are $30 each. Call the STAR Bank Box Office to reserve seats: 260-424-5665.
The Embassy is following board of health guidelines for patrons, staff and volunteers at all events in the facility. Among other rules, masks or face shields are required.
Individuals 65 and older or those in high-risk categories are encouraged to not attend the event. Patrons are asked to assess their health before arriving and stay home if ill or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
