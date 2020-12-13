Even a pandemic couldn’t stop this year’s Coat for Kids campaign. If anything, it increased the need.
Coat-sorting volunteers gathered Dec. 2 and 3 to prepare for coat deliveries. Community Harvest Food Bank donated space for the event at its warehouse at 1010 N. Coliseum Blvd.
According to a press release, the Volunteer Center is tracking a significant increase, both in need and in donations, to provide warm winter coats to local underserved children.
Donations of new and gently used winter coats, children’s size 6 and above through adult sizes, are currently being accepted at Peerless Cleaners and the volunteer Center’s office at 3401 Lake Ave. in Fort Wayne. Larger sizes of men’s and women’s coats are also needed.
According to a recent press release, Volunteer Center’s Executive Director Ani Etter said, “The high number of schools and social service agencies requesting coats this year shows us that the need is real and continues to grow. Particularly in light of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle to meet basic needs in our county and need our help.”
This year, the organization was able to get a head start, thanks to $10,000 of funds earned from a Giving Tuesday event held in May 2020, according to Volunteer Center Director of Operations Gretchen Neuhaus.
This year, while physical donations have been generous, so have monetary donations, Neuhaus said.
A donation of $25 provides a new coat, hat, scarf and mittens to a child in need. Online donations can be made at www.volunteerfortwayne.org.
“It’s been a totally different year. We were blessed to buy coats ahead of time. Berne Apparel also donated four pallets of jackets,” Neuhaus said.
With cold weather arriving sooner than usual this year, it was a blessing to be able to start in October this year, Neuhaus said.
So far, 46 schools have already received coat deliveries, with approximately 50 more waiting. That number doesn’t include local organization such as SCAN and Brightpoint, who rely on the group to get coats for people in need.
The organization will even go as far as ordering a special size coat, if they are out of a specific size that’s needed.
As of Dec. 2, the organization had received 6,000 coats, but even more had yet to be counted and processed. While school needs vary, one school that normally requested between 40-50 coats asked for 119 this year, more than double its usual number, Neuhaus said.
