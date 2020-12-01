COLUMBIA CITY — The coronavirus pandemic may have made the atmosphere of the gymnasium different, but the Whitko-Columbia City season-opening boys basketball game did not disappoint.
After a neck-in-neck game, the contest ended with an Eagle buzzer-beater by sophomore Andrew Hedrick, making the final score 47-44.
The first boys varsity basketball game in the new gymnasium wasn’t want many wanted, but was what many have come to expect in 2020. Though only a few fans — family members of players and cheerleaders — were allowed in the stands, many watched from home via a live YouTube stream or listened on 91.5 FM, WJHS.
After a back-and-forth game with no major leads by either team, Columbia City had the ball with 1:20 left in the game, the score knotted at 44.
Even after a botched play, the Eagles kept the ball for the final shot as Hedrick got open with seconds left on the clock, drilling a 3-pointer as the buzzer rang.
“Coach drew up a play in the huddle and I screwed it up — I blanked the play. But I got it back and hit the shot,” Hedrick said.
The sophomore said he was excited to hit the game winner in the new gym, under the direction of a new coach in the new season.
“After we got it down to 45 seconds — we might as well take the last shot,” head coach Matt Schauss said. “We held it and put the ball in our playmaker’s hands — and he made the play.”
Hedrick finished the game with 11 points as the Eagles had three players in double-digits — Mason Baker with 15 and Greg Bolt with 13.
Adding to the excitement of the season-opener, the Eagles faced former longtime Columbia City head coach Chris Benedict — arguably the most successful boys basketball coach at CCHS — who has begun his first season as head coach of Whitko.
“It was a neat game to be a part of,” Benedict said.
The Eagles held a narrow advantage by the end of the first quarter, leading 9-8 after a rocky start to the game. The Eagles missed multiple shots under the basket early on, while Whitko’s Brett Sickafoose made his presence known, opening the game with a 3-pointer. A free throw by Crawford put Columbia City on the board, but the Eagles didn’t score a field goal until more than four minutes into the game, when Mason Baker scored to tie the score at 3.
The Wildcats led by as much as four, but Columbia City junior Greg Bolt sparked the Eagles with six straight field goals to make the score 9-8.
The teams traded baskets in the second quarter, with Sickafoose dominating the Wildcat offense. Sickafoose put up 10 points in the second quarter, but the Eagles held their own, utilizing four different scorers to keep their two-point lead going into halftime after a basket by Baker in the final seconds of the half.
Whitko took advantage of some Columbia City missed opportunities in the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles 8-2 in the last three minutes of the quarter to run up a 38-32 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Columbia City battled its way back in the fourth with the help of back-to-back 3-pointers by Baker to give Columbia City a 42-41 lead with five minutes to play.
Whitko’s Dale Reiff answered with a 3-pointer to give Whitko a 44-42 lead with 3:14 left, and Columbia City’s Jaxon Crawford tied the score at 44 with a basket at the 2:35 mark.
Neither team scored until Hedrick’s game-winner at the buzzer.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we found a way to come out on top,” Schauss said.
Sickafoose led the Wildcats with 19 points, followed by Drake Lewis with nine. Sickafoose also led the team in rebounds with four.
“It was a possession-by-possession game, and in the end someone is going to make a play. Their guys made the play tonight,” Benedict said.
Crawford led Columbia City in rebounds with six, Seth Mills tallied three steals and Hedrick had the Eagles’ lone block.
Benedict coached many games in the old Donald S. Weeks gym and was impressed with the new facility.
“A big part of my life was there. It was a special place to be a part of,” he said. “A lot of really good teams, good players, good memories — it was a special place to be. But things change and you move on. At some point this place will be packed and the atmosphere will be cool.”
Though Benedict is no longer coaching the Eagles, his mark remains, as four coaches at last week’s game are his former players.
Columbia City assistant coach Daniel Woll and freshman coach Jacob Johnson are former Columbia City players under Benedict, as are Whitko junior varsity coach and CCHS grad Cooper Parish and assistant coach Johnathon Irwin, who played for Benedict at Bluffton.
“It’s special to see those guys who want to get into coaching because you know it meant something to them when they played,” Benedict said.
The Eagles host Canterbury on Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. then travel to county-rival Churubusco on Dec. 8 for a 7:30 p.m. game.
