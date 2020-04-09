From packed pews and handshakes to locked doors and live-streamed Palm Sunday services — churches have made that journey in barely a month of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the digital connection that many churches discovered only weeks ago has become standard for most houses of worship, churches are tapping those same resources to sustain the fellowship that flows from related activities.
From Angola to Fort Wayne and surrounding locales, gatherings held via Zoom are connecting not just Bible studies, but coffee hours, choir parties, doughnut hours, book talks and trivia nights. Screens of eight, 12 or 25 participants show some viewers solving puzzles of video and volume as instant veterans of the medium offer tips and patience.
Most agree it’s worth the effort and that — at any rate — it’s more pleasant than further isolation. In several audiences sampled over the past week, conversation has progressed from process to spontaneous in just minutes.
A Friday morning coffee hour united members of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Angola, with no one actually entering the doors at 314 W. Maumee St.
“Gayle, are you working again?” someone asked.
“How are you handling cabin fever?” another member asked.
“I planted 250 tomato seeds yesterday.”
Marty was making and sending out face masks, with 100% cotton fabric. Someone asked whether she has a pattern. “Yes, but I saw on Facebook yesterday how you can make them out of handkerchiefs.”
There was talk of lentil and garbanzo soup, of making bread, and other everyday topics.
But the realities of the hour dominated the conversation. There was talk of a daughter in New York state whose friend has the coronavirus and who was transported by air ambulance. There was the report of a friend in The Netherlands who is confined at home with the virus; “his voice was so weak.”
Someone’s daughter cleans potential virus contamination from carts at a superstore in Grand Rapids, and “She won’t give it up because she said ‘I’m doing a service to people.’ “
A prayer request was offered as freely as it might have been in a face-to-face meeting of the same friends. “You know the virus is scary to everybody, but when you know the names it comes closer.”
The conversation continues from 10-11:30 a.m. each Friday.
At Harlan United Methodist Church, the Zoom version of the first Saturday book club attracted seven familiar faces.
“That was our normal book club minus one woman who is not comfortable with the technology piece,” said participant Joy Geiger, who organized the gathering on behalf of Pastor Catherine Koziatek.
“Thank God for technology,” the pastor said.
The book of the month is “A Dog’s Purpose” and Koziatek asked, “How did you like the book?”
She guided conversation to interpretations of the book and to beliefs, but found time for the give-and-take of dog stories. “We call him a teacup great Dane because he’s only 100 pounds,” said one participant.
Koziatek urged the conversation from understanding a dog’s purpose to understanding a human’s purpose. “A lot of people have no idea why they are here. They just bop from day to day with no direction,” she said.
She urged the small group to continue seeking a purpose beyond accumulating belongings and to seek to understand other people.
Koziatek had reminded the congregation of the book talk in her live streamed sermon March 29. That message was a further expression of adapting technology.
“I welcome you on Facebook Live,” she said. “We’re going to be live here until Easter and hopefully not too much longer,” she said. “You see that I’ve changed venues. I’m in my very messy office with a closed door to prevent my cat Sammy from helping me preach like she did last week.”
“Book club will happen,” she said. “We are joining the 21st century.”
At Columbia City United Methodist Church, the Friday evening citywide Kahoot welcomes everyone, regardless of church membership. Just find a computer or TV to connect to columbiacityumc.org and set up a handheld device to answer trivia questions. Friday Live in the City offered prizes of gift cards up to $40.
Watch the City Kids and follow the show on Facebook.
Trinity English Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne brought the chancel choir together for a Thursday night conversation and encouragement, welcomed the congregation to the home of the Rev. Gary Erdos on Friday night, and offered a taste of the familiar fellowship after Sunday service with BYOD — Bring Your Own Doughnuts.
The list of digital conversations grows weekly.
The medium serves its purpose for the moment, said Geiger, who helped the pastor set up the Harlan book talk.
“I think people shared as freely using Zoom as in person,” Geiger said in an email. “Sometimes when two people start talking at once it is hard to know who is talking since we’re not face to face and that caused some problems for everyone to express their ideas.”
Though the Zoom expert within the Harlan group, Geiger only recently became acquainted with the medium. She uses Zoom to teach German and Spanish to eighth grade through seniors at Hicksville High School just 11 miles up the road into Ohio.
One way or another, the Harlan Book Club will get together on Saturday, May 2, to discuss Emily Bronte’s “Wuthering Heights.”
“I am looking forward to face to face again and wouldn’t use Zoom or anything else unless I had to,” Geiger said. “It’s easy to use and it’s much better than no communication or canceling classes/meetings altogether, but nothing beats person to person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.