CHURUBUSCO — Most Churubusco athletics fans will miss out on live events for the time being, as the school announced its plans for attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Whitley County remains in the red status, only two adults per Churubusco senior athlete who is participating in the event will be permitted.
During the red status, no fans will be permitted to junior high and elementary athletic events.
If the area drops down to orange status, total attendance for high school events will be limited to 250 people, including all team and game personnel.
Families of Churubusco and visiting athletes will be allowed to purchase up to two presale tickets via Ticket Spicket beginning seven days before the event. Unsold tickets will be available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis via Ticket Spicket beginning two days before the game. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door.
In the orange status, junior high and elementary events will be limited to 25% capacity.
If the area moves to yellow status, attendance will be limited to 400 people for high school sports. Families of Churubusco and visiting athletes will be increased to four tickets per athlete, and junior high event attendance increases to 33%
Blue status lightens the restrictions further, with 50% capacity at high school and junior high events — 1,000 people.
High school games will be streamed live on the Busco Sports YouTube channel, and when possible, some junior high games may be streamed as well.
