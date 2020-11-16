INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity returned to minimal levels in the sixth week of statewide influenza surveillance.
The state rated the spread of flu as “minimal” in Week 6, with 76 cases of “influenza-like illness” reported across the state for the week ending Nov. 7.
That’s a slight decrease from Week 5 when the state logged 97 instances of influenza-like illness.
Across six weeks, the state has logged 438 flu-like illnesses across its monitoring web.
The state has recorded no deaths from flu so far this year.
The percentage of flu-like illness being seen at reporting sites was 2.14% for the week, which was down slightly from 2.7% the week before. That’s still running above the averages from recent years, which usually range from 1-1.5% at this time of year.
The state health department noted that minor COVID-19 might be classified as “influenza-like illnesses” since the two viruses have similar symptoms, so expectations are that flu numbers may run a little higher than normal years.
The state is in the midst of a continuing and exponential boom in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, so the similar symptoms may be leading to slightly higher overall numbers of influenza-like illness.
However, the prevalence of influenza-like illness being reported at urgent care and emergency rooms is still in line with previous years, sitting at about 1.5% at this time.
The state has yet to identify any particular strain of flu in the limited number of specimens being tested by the state health department lab. All of the tests run so far for flu have returned negative.
Flu activity in Indiana doesn’t usually start to rise significantly until December and running through February in most years, so the low numbers in October and November are not unusual.
The worst flu season in recent history was 2017-2018, when 336 deaths were recorded around the state.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.