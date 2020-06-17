FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opened exclusively for members beginning Sunday, June 14.
Most rides will be open, but with restrictions.
Several animals have joined the population for the zoo’s 65th season. Those new residents include, Meeko, a North American river otter; Oolong and Anne, a Red Panda couple; Magnus, Sharon and Ramsey, the Shetland sheep trio; hyena sisters, Ruckus and Havoc; and a new species to the zoo, Cape porcupines, Abasi and Stompers.
For almost three weeks, zoo members may choose a time to enjoy almost everything the zoo has to offer. The zoo will open to the public on Saturday, July 4.
The zoo had to postpone the season opening because of the COVID-19 pandemic, both as a safety concern and in keeping with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s orders to shelter in place.
Bonnie Kemp, the zoo’s director of communication, said the zoo will ensure social distancing. Based on the guidelines for Stage 4 in the Back On Track Indiana plan, “We can handle 50% of our capacity, which is a little over 4,000 guests per day,” Kemp explained.
Zoo staff will wear masks as pandemic precautions. Visitors also are encouraged to wear masks.
Many familiar rides will be open, including the Endangered Species Carousel, the Crocodile Creek River Ride, the ZOO Train, and the African Adventure Sky Ride. These will have more limited seating, and more cleaning between rides. Family groups will be able to ride together.
However, the pony trail will be not open during this time.
Kemp said there are ways to clean saddles and other riding equipment. But social distancing is difficult, especially when trying to help little ones on and off the ponies. So, to be on the safe side, the pony rides will not be running in June. Kemp said the FWCZ is looking for a way to open the pony rides safely later in the season.
Major sections — from the African Adventure to the Indonesian Rain Forest and the aquariums — will be open. Any surfaces that are likely to be touched will be cleaned hourly. Kemp mentioned the drawer pulls in the Dr. Diversity exploration area of the Indonesian Rain Forest as an example of surfaces that will be cleaned.
They’ll have “lots of hand sanitizer around,” Kemp said, and she thought that guests might be doing more handwashing. “We hope our guests will not be coming when they are sick,” she said.
At the restaurants, markings will show people how far to be apart to be while waiting in line for an order. Dining tables will be spaced farther apart. The gift shop will be open, too.
Guests entering as members need to have their memberships up to date. Guests can go online, register for membership, and choose the day and the hour when they want to arrive.
Kemp explained that guests will register for on-the-hour arrivals, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. But if they want to come at 9:15 or 9:30, that is fine, as long as they arrive within the hour they chose.
And what happens if someone has a delay and arrives late? Guests will probably be let in anyway — but it wouldn’t hurt to call ahead to confirm.
If a visit is canceled due to weather, guests can register for another open hour on a different day.
The zoo will be open to guests seven days a week, with ticketed opening times from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The zoo will close at 8 p.m. each night. Kemp said the zoo has found that most guests only stay 2-3 hours; but even with timed tickets, guests will be able to stay at the zoo for the whole day.
Because the zoo has to calculate the number of people who are coming in each day, at least from June 14 to July 3, guests will not be able to buy an extra ticket at the zoo if a family member or friend decides to come along at the last minute. To gain entry to the zoo, guests are asked to bring a printout of their ticket, or to bring their phone, along with their zoo membership and a form of ID.
“We can’t wait to finally have guests in our zoo,” Executive Director Jim Anderson said. Tickets for the June 14 opening are sold out, he said Friday.
Zoo details
What: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo reopening
When: Sunday, June 14, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Where: 3411 Sherman Blvd.
Cost: See kidszoo.org for membership rates and other details. Daily admission is $15 for adults 19-61; $10 for ages 2-18; $12 for ages 62 and older; and free to babies under 2
Parking: free
For more information: Visit kidszoo.org or call 260-427-6800
