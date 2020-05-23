FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne city employees will have to wait until at least May 26 to find out if they qualify for hazard pay while working through the COVID-19 pandemic. City Council members voted unanimously May 12 to table a resolution that, if passed, could grant some city employees an additional $2.50 in retroactive hourly pay back to March 18.
The resolution, introduced by Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, was met with several questions during May 12’s meeting — many centered around who would qualify for the proposed hazard pay and what those numbers look like.
As presented May 12, the resolution specifically identifies employees working outside secure government buildings, potentially interacting with residents, including street department and other public works workers, neighborhood code compliance officers, animal care and control officers responding to calls, city utility crews who are responding to resident concerns with water and sewer issues, parking control officers working in neighborhoods and on city streets, parks employees and others.
Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, was particularly concerned about “picking winners and losers” by only offering additional compensation to select workers. Likewise, Paul Ensley, R-1st, questioned why public safety workers shouldn’t qualify for the same hazard pay. Chambers said public safety workers weren’t included in the resolution as she felt confident in their ability to leverage any necessary compensation through collective bargaining.
“I have a difficult time asking the administration to look at giving hazard pay to (Mayor) Tom Henry’s secretary, perhaps, but not look at giving to our police officers and firefighters who have been working diligently through all this,” Ensley said, adding that city employees have already received “extremely generous benefits and options for time off.”
Ensley also said while he understood the sentiment, he couldn’t support the resolution because he feels anyone still working is very fortunate.
“Thousands of my constituents are out of work right now — not because they didn’t do their job well but because the politicians in Washington and the politicians in Indianapolis decided that their job was not important enough,” he continued. “They were denied their right to work and to provide for their family, and so now to ask those taxpayers to give supplemental pay to folks who were lucky enough to keep their job because the politicians deemed their job essential or important enough doesn’t sit well.”
Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, agreed with Ensley and Freistroffer’s points, and also questioned the economic impact the resolution could have in a time of uncertainty.
“I don’t know if we really understand the aspects of the crisis that might happen with our revenue stream come this next year,” Didier said. “That’s probably more of a reason for me not supporting it. We just don’t know where the tax dollars are going to be.”
While the number of employees that would potentially qualify for hazard pay remains unclear, City Controller Gary Morr said at first glance, it could apply to some 700 workers.
Glynn Hines, D-at large, and Sharon Tucker, D-6th, each spoke in favor of the resolution, Hines suggested the resolution could include a clause requiring that the city receive state or federal reimbursement.
Tucker was especially enthusiastic about the resolution, stating she would support it with the inclusion of amendments presented by Hines and Freistroffer, and adding that she believed workers who didn’t take time off during the pandemic deserve to be rewarded.
“Kudos to those who did continue to come to work in spite of having two-week opportunities to take off — that said I’m going to do the job that I need to do because the work still has to get done,” Tucker said. “Imagine the chaos that we would have been in had all of our employees taken the two weeks off. … I don’t understand why exploring to see what the numbers would be becomes a problem.”
