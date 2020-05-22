Vendors and shoppers found plenty of elbow room for social distancing Saturday, when the farmer’s market that had been held indoors all winter moved into the open air circling the Fort Wayne TinCaps’ playing field.
Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market moved from the Lincoln Financial Event Center and onto the concourse of Parkview Field. The market will remain at Parkview for at least two more Saturdays while vendors recommend whether to move to the customary street corner downtown.
“I didn’t think we’d see this big of a crowd,” said Josh Cockram of Josh’s Jungle in Huntertown. Cockram and his wife, Eve, were on hand to sell garden plants and even small shrubs. The lilacs sold quickly, Eve said.
“And it’s not crazy packed. Everybody is still keeping distance from each other,” Josh said.
And “distance” was the operative word as the COVID-19 lock-down eases and a community and a nation test the boundaries that remain.
“It’s been going really well,” market manager Bridget Musser said as the market moved into its fourth and final hour. “We’ve been getting a lot of great reviews from customers either walking up to us or when we walked up to them, asking how their experience has been, and then asking what we need to do to improve.”
“We definitely got a few pointers, but it’s not too many that we can’t handle them,” she said.
Vendors were well spaced near left field, third base, home plate, first base and around beyond right field. Shoppers found it easy to keep 6 feet of space between their group and others. Many shoppers wore masks. All vendors wore masks, at the market’s insistence.
Restrooms and hand-washing stations were available.
Produce and baked goods were prepackaged, leaving little need for the public to sort through the merchandise. Some vendors asked shoppers to add their money directly to the cash box to avoid cross-contamination.
“We have one entrance at Douglas and Webster where our street vendors are located for you to shop from,” Musser said. “And then we have one exit, which is the main entrance to the ball diamond.
“When you have crowds of 3,000-and-some people and only three people on staff that is the only way we can manage it, and it is definitely worth it.”
Musser stood at the entrance, welcoming shoppers and prepared to restrict their numbers had that become necessary. “The only time we asked people to wait was while the vendors were setting up to take in customers, but we still let them come in early, about 8:45,” she said.
Visitors entered to the sound of musician Famious Williams, who prefers to be called The Man With the Horn. Listeners tossed dollar bills into Williams’ saxophone case as he played traditional favorites and hymns.
“Music is the universal language,” said Williams, who was grateful for his first public outing of the year. “Even if you can’t get out you can hear it through the walls.”
Alvin Beeth of Countryside Produce, LaGrange, also was grateful for his first trip to the market where he has sold for three years. He and his son David offered several products, with attention to a variety of garden plants he had grown in longhouses. He said he had to cover the plants almost every night for months. “It’s a tough year, cold,” he said. “My heat bill is way up.”
Leanne and Steve Runyan of southwest Fort Wayne bought plants from Beeth. “We thought it was a nice day and we thought we ought to get out,” Leanne said.
Ted Erne from Old World Fudge said the Columbia City company had vendors at three Fort Wayne markets and in Warsaw on Saturday. By noon, his tent overlooking left field had sold most of its stock. “This is a good market,” he said. “We’re down to the nubbins.”
Sammy Moore represented Bennett Farms of Edwardsburg, Michigan. “I’ve been busy all day,” Moore said. “I’ve sold out of my steaks and my chops.”
David Stinson of Huntington was relieved to be offering his Handywork by Dave artisan wood pens again. “This is the first market I’ve done since all this started about 2 months ago,” he said.
He tried selling online, even offering free shipping, but that approach wasn’t productive. On Saturday he had hundreds of his custom creations arrayed for all to see.
Wayne Fishburn and Aleea Delcid sold meats, plants and more for Fishburn’s Farm Market in rural Ossian. The busy stand was outside the north end of the conference center, overlooking center field. Fishburn’s has been with the downtown market all winter, and accepts custom orders in advance. On Saturday, Fishburn’s also had staff at the YLNI Market and Southside Farmers Market.
Berry Hill Farm of North Manchester operated a stand along that same wall. “This table was entirely full, stacked,” Wendy Vieyra said. Vieyra tends the stand for her cousin, Myron Metzger, who has sold at Parkview Field right through the winter. “Berry Hill has always been affiliated with this [market],” she said. She said the Old Order Amish owner sells only 100% organic produce. “He grows out of a couple greenhouses in the winter and the summer and that’s where the lettuce and the greens come from,” she said. “And then he has carrots, potatoes and beets and garlic. That’s typically what you’ll see here. We just started getting some cucumbers and zucchinis and green beans. The strawberries just started and we had a few of those this week.” Or at least the booth boasted that bounty at 8:30 a.m. By shortly after noon, only a few plastic bags of microgreens remained.
She said Berry Hill will be back at the market, and she gave special credit to the COVID-19 precautions. “It’s easier to control the crowd here,” she said.
Dylan Westrick of Battle Clay Farms in Defiance, Ohio, brought beekeeping products, local honey, honey sticks for hot drinks, and pollen. He also brought bee bread, which he described as a combination of pollen and honey. “It’s great for spring allergies and to give you energy in the morning,” he said. “Business has been great today. It’s a lot of good sales and a beautiful day out.”
Laura Sneary and Sarah Hosinski were empty-handed when they reached Eliza B’s above third base. They did not leave empty-handed. Sneary bought a mini pan cake and Hosinski a lemon muffin from New Haven confectioner Mary Brames. Sneary, of Fort Wayne, and Hosinski, of South Bend, are friends from their days at the University of Saint Francis. They were visiting the market for the first time. Brames will bring her creations to the downtown market three Saturdays a month.
Former market master Leigh Rowan also took a turn at the market entrance, and toured the concourse to remind vendors to wear masks.
The market had polled vendors and the public about virus concerns before deciding to move to the outdoor setting. “Some people don’t care and other people do, so everybody has to make up their own mind,” Rowan said.
The market made many adjustments before moving outside for the spring.
“The biggest thing is we’re not at Barr Street with the YLNI Farmers Market,” Musser said. “We’re here at the Fort Wayne TinCaps ball diamond, Parkview Field.”
In a typical spring, the market will move to Barr and Wayne streets, adjacent to the Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana market at Barr and Berry streets. The YLNI market also opened May 16, and will open at 9 a.m. and sell until the bell sounds at 1 p.m. each Saturday. The Southside Farmers Market on Warsaw Street also opened Saturday, and will sell from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. each Saturday until mid-December. The Historic West Main Street Market will open May 22, and serve shoppers from 3-7 p.m. each Friday. Salomon Farm Park will host a market from 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning June 3. Shopping centers and markets in surrounding communities will continue sorting out their schedules as the spring unfolds. Family-operated farm stands also serve loyal shoppers throughout northeast Indiana.
Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market will remain at Parkview Field for at least two more Saturdays, May 23 and 30, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. “After next week’s farmer’s market we’ll be polling the vendors to see what they’re comfortable doing, and they are the ultimate decision on staying here at Parkview Field,” Musser said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.