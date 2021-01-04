WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County residents continue to embrace the long held tradition of giving back to their community. Thanks to this long-held spirit of generosity, the Community Foundation of Whitley County was able to award more than $200,000 in grants this December.
The following list of deserving charities and projects were recommended for funding by the Grants Committee and approved by the Foundation’s Board of Directors:
· South Whitley Police Department, $4,500 toward the cost of starting a K-9 Program at Whitko Schools
· Town of Churubusco, $5,000 for an aluminum mural board on Churubusco Library
· Whitley County Farmer’s Market, $4,000 for its double bucks program
· Whitley County EDC, $7,500 toward the cost of website redesign
· Friends of the Concord Cemetery, $4,840 for restoration efforts
· Visiting Nurse, $5,000 for personal protective equipment
· Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, $5,000 for services in Whitley County
· Difference Maker/Impact Center, $5,000 for shelving units, boiler room door, mats and food
· Whitley County Domestic Violence Task Force, $7,500 for immediate needs of abuse victims, made possible in part with funding from the Whitley County Giving Circle for Women’s Health
· Tri-Lakes Lions Club, $10,000 for a new roof
· Salvation Army of Whitley County, $5,000 for energy assistance and internal development work
· Whitley County Energy Assistance, $10,000 to help with local needs
· The Center for Whitley County Youth, $40,000 for matching funds and property procurement
· Boomerang Backpacks, $5,000 to provide weekend food for Whitley County children
· Giving Gardens, $5,295 for cold storage and youth programming costs
· Respect Team, $2,000 for Whitley County programming
· Humane Society of Whitley County, $6,340 for dishwasher and kitchen renovation
· Smith Green Schools, $4,500 for touchless water bottle fillers
· Churubusco Child Care Center, $4,500 for kitchen learning centers
· BABE, $5,000 for operating assistance
· Whitley County Consolidated Schools, $3,194 for special switch devices for the special needs EAGLE program
· Mad Anthony Children’s Hope House, $5,000 to offset costs of Whitley County resident’s stays
In addition to these grants, the Community Foundation invited 20 local non-profits to participate in
Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1 by offering a dollar-for-dollar challenge match up to $2,500 per organization.
The $50,000 offered by the Foundation helped local causes bring in an additional $95,000 from private
gifts on that day.
Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation of Whitley County exists to foster philanthropy for the
lasting good of Whitley County. As a public charity, all gifts to the organization are tax deductible.
For more information on the Foundation, visit its website at www.cfwhitley.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.