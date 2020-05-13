COLUMBIA CITY — A Community Foundation grant recently went out to Passages to bolster its employee assistance program. The program helps employees through tough times with many types of programs and support. The current health situation has called on Passages employees to go above and beyond to provide the care needed by their clients.
“These employees are among the heroes we should be saluting for their hard work and dedication. Our community owes them a big thank you,” read a statement by the Community Foundation of Whitley County.
Another Rapid Response Grant went to The First Church of God Non-Food Pantry. The pantry is open on Thursdays from 10 a.m.-noon. Vouchers received from area social service agencies can be exchanged for items that SNAP benefits do not cover, including hygiene products, paper goods, cleaning supplies and new and gently-used clothing. These items are especially essential at this time when cleanliness is so very important.
