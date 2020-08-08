FORT WAYNE — The Sweetwater Performance Pavilion has shifted most of its originally announced 2020 concert lineup to 2021.
The outdoor performance venue at 5501 U.S. West, Fort Wayne, made the announcement July 30.
“This decision aligns with Sweetwater’s mission — always do the right thing,” the performance facility in the announcement. “The health and safety of the Performance Pavilion patrons, employees and artists during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is Sweetwater’s top priority.”
Tickets for any rescheduled date will be honored at the new date. More concerts may be added for 2021.
Previously announced concerts that will now take place in 2021:
• Tower of Power with special guests The Sweetwater All Stars — June 9, 2021
• Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band — June 12, 2021
• STYX — July 22, 2021
— Whiskey Myers with special guest Bones Owens — July 30, 2021
• Warrant with special guests Eric Martin of Mr. Big & PJ Farley of Trixter (hosted by Eddie Trunk) — July 31, 2021
• An Evening with Gladys Knight – Aug. 21, 2021
• Samantha Fish with special guests Southern Avenue — Aug. 27, 2021
• An Evening with The Fab Four (The Ultimate Tribute) — Aug. 29, 2021
• Kool & The Gang with special guests The Sweetwater All Stars — Sept. 3, 2021
• Pure Prairie League with special guests The Why Store — Sept. 18, 2021
• Pink Droyd (A Tribute to Pink Floyd) — Sept. 25, 2021
Tickets for these 2021 concerts are on sale now and can be purchased online via eventbrite.com & sweetwaterpavilion.com.
All tickets sold or issued for a postponed show will be automatically transferred to the new 2021 date and honored. Refunds on tickets purchased for a postponed 2020 show must be requested through the original point of purchase which in most cases is directly through the Performance Pavilion Box Office. The refund deadline for shows postponed to 2021 will be Dec. 31, 2020. For questions or to request a box office refund contact the venue at events@sweetwater.com.
The Big Big Train (originally scheduled for May 23, 2020) and Coheed & Cambria (originally scheduled for Sept. 9, 2020) shows were both officially canceled. Tickets purchased via credit card via the venue or Eventbrite for a canceled show are automatically refunded. Tickets purchased with cash must be returned to the Sweetwater Box Office during normal business hours. Customers should contact their original point of purchase for questions or issues. Questions concerning orders may be directed to events@sweetwater.com.
