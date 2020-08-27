CHURUBUSCO—Smith-Green Community Schools students have been “unbelievably phenomenal” during the first week of classes, Superintendent Dan Hile said.
The SGCS Board of Education met for its normal monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 17, with a short agenda. The full meeting may be viewed on YouTube.
In addition to two new hires and a cross country fundraiser, Hile discussed recent statewide happenings regarding school funding.
“Essentially, there is potential for an issue with this fall count because current law says that any student who receives 50% or more of their instruction virtually is only supposed to get 85% funding,” Hile said. “When that was put in place, that was really intended for students who attend a truly virtual school —100% virtual school, not like a traditional public school.”
Governor Eric Holcomb announced in June that Indiana public schools would receive full funding, but Senate President Pro Tempore Roderic Bray recently sent a letter to school leaders reminding them of the 85% funding law.
“Changing this policy would require legislation to be passed by the General Assembly in our next session,” Bray said in the letter. “State leaders have said we favor fully funding students whose families choose virtual instruction this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I believe there is a strong appetite for making that change.”
Holcomb’s solution, issued in early August, was to delay the count day for public schools.
“The issue with that,” Hile said, “became that that really does not change anything with funding; the law still stands, it does not change how the count happens. What it does do, is it makes every school corporation suddenly very unstable for what their student number is, how much they have for teacher negotiations—which is tied to count day—and it still does not lock up funding, which could still change in January anyway.
“We are supposed to get some more guidance soon, we hope.”
Hile noted that SGCS is “trending up” in terms of enrollment as of Aug. 17.
Additionally, board member Luke Gross asked about the district’s quarantining procedures and wondering if there was a potential for the “if you feel sick, stay home” system to be problematic.
“Yes, it could, Hile said. “The hard part that we as nonmedical people find ourselves in is, right now we have to stay aligned with that guidance and just do what we’re being asked to do, because we don’t want to be in the position of we were the ones who said don’t send that person to the nurse and [that person being] the cause of 50 cases.
“Right now, we’re just trying to really encourage, if you don’t feel well, please do the right thing and stay home for now, see how it’s going and get checked out.”
Hile noted that students who elect to stay home or who are quarantined due to contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19 could continue to participate in classes virtually.
