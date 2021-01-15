The arrow is still moving in the wrong direction as COVID-19 cases continue to rise daily along with hospitalizations and deaths.
After 10 months this continued strain on the country’s medical system and mortuary industry has left medical personnel and funeral personnel looking for a reprieve.
There have, unfortunately, been more funerals to hold this fall and winter. But families aren’t able to get the same type of support in their grief as gathering limitations have affected who can come to say their final farewells to a departed family member or friend.
The United States recorded 300,594 coronavirus cases on Friday and 3,895 deaths. Statewide Indiana saw 6,099 cases and 69 deaths. In the four-county area 212 people have lost their life to the deadly virus since its beginning in March.
The increase in deaths locally have left many funeral directors stretched thin as they look for more hours in the day to assist families with their funeral needs. It is also taking an emotional toll on funeral directors and their staff.
After a hectic October, November and December, Brian DeCamp, owner/funeral director at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, said he recently used a brief lull to recharge and get out of town.
He said that time away was something he needed both mentally and physically as he worked seven days a week throughout the three-month period.
Dave Feller, funeral director Feller & Clark Funeral Homes in Auburn and Waterloo, said his funeral homes also saw a rise in deaths over those three months.
As deaths have leveled off in Noble, LaGrange and DeKalb county recently, John Weicht, funeral director of Weicht Funeral Home in Angola reported an uptick in deaths in Steuben County. After having no COVID-19 deaths for the first two weeks of December, that county has had 19 since Dec. 18, on top of the other deaths typically occurring day-to-day.
With the fluctuation of case numbers over the past 10 months, funeral directors have had to continually modify services for families to stay within gathering limits imposed by the state.
Local funeral directors agree this has been the toughest part of the job during this period.
“Everyone has been really understanding they want to be informed of what we can do,” Weicht said. “We try to modify things to fit each family.”
With limits of 25 people on indoor gatherings in DeKalb County, Feller said he had to ask a few individuals to leave a service recently to make room for family, which is something that is tough to do.
“More or less people are being real good about it,” he said, as people have been understanding in the tough period.
DeCamp agreed saying, families have been very respectful of distancing and masking when they come in.
“People have abided by gathering limits pretty well,” he continued.
Kathy Young, funeral director of Young Family Funeral Home in Kendallville, said her funeral home had a viewing in 2020 that went from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to accommodate the amount of people wishing to pay their final respect to the deceased and keep the crowd spread out throughout the day.
The funeral occurred at the beginning of the pandemic when indoor gatherings were limited to 10 people. To accommodate the family, people were allowed to wait in their vehicles and released to go inside as others left.
“It has been hard on the families,” she said.
The pandemic has led many funeral directors to think outside of the box in an effort to accommodate families. Technology has aided that change allowing them to stream services on Facebook Live and other platforms. Recorded services that can be uploaded to private YouTube channels are also available at many funeral homes.
“It is amazing, the other day I had 60 people instantly on Facebook (for a service),” Young said. “I have had so many compliments from people for providing the services. They think it is fantastic to be part of the service.”
Feller said he would have never imagined implementing some of the things he has done compared five years ago. The funeral home has held a few services drive-through style to keep everyone safe.
They have also held private family services at the funeral home and then welcomed larger groups at the cemetery where it is safer and people can social distance.
“I’ve been doing this for 35 years, the biggest thing I have had to struggle with is those that have had to cancel services or choose not to have anything at all,” DeCamp said. “It is kind of sad.”
He said even before the pandemic hit he was seeing a change in people’s regard for the typical funeral.
“What used to be a pillar of society isn’t as important to people anymore,” DeCamp said.
As with any other business, safety precautions have been put in place at funeral homes to keep visitors and staff safe.
Face masks have been mandatory and still are and an updated cleaning regiment is being followed by all funeral homes locally. Hand sanitizer is also made available and social distancing is enforced.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Young said her funeral homes went down to a skeleton crew to keep everyone safe.
Young said they take every precaution they can when meeting with families.
DeCamp said his funeral home is following all of the guidelines put forth by the state and the National Funeral Directors Association.
“We do a substantial amount of cleaning,” Weicht said.
After every service and viewing, the funeral homes are doing deep cleanings to keep everyone safe.
DeCamp said precautions are even being taken when it comes to embalming standards. He said after the process there is no risk of infection, because of the chemicals that are used.
“Our embalmer does a real good job,” he said.
