INDIANAPOLIS — Some day, enough people might be immune to COVID-19 to severely limit the opportunity for the virus to jump from person to person and spread in communities.
In a best case scenario, that “herd immunity” is a long, long way away and likely won’t be a goal that can be reached without a vaccine. In a worst case, immunity to COVID-19 might be fleeting like common colds or flu strains and make widespread immunity very difficult to ever achieve.
In order to get there by having people recover from infections alone, millions of Hoosiers would need to get the disease, a number that would likely be accompanied by tens of thousands of deaths.
Herd immunity is a phenomenon in the study of communicable diseases that allows a population to gain widespread protection from a certain disease if a large percentage of people get immunity to it.
It’s why most communicable diseases like measles have been effectively stopped, because while not everyone is immune, a large enough percentage of people have received vaccines that keep the disease from being able to infect people, be carried by them and spread to other people.
“Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community (the herd) becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. As a result, the whole community becomes protected — not just those who are immune,” according a guide from the Mayo Clinic about COVID-19 and herd immunity. “Often, a percentage of the population must be capable of getting a disease in order for it to spread. This is called a threshold proportion. If the proportion of the population that is immune to the disease is greater than this threshold, the spread of the disease will decline. This is known as the herd immunity threshold.”
However, in order to achieve that herd immunity, a large percentage of people need to gain immunity. Most often that is achieved by a widespread vaccine campaign, which allows people to gain immunity to a disease without suffering the ill effects of the disease.
It is possible to achieve herd immunity by recovery from infections alone, however, in order to achieve it a huge number of people would have to become ill and then recover to accomplish it.
Achieving herd immunity for COVID-19 currently faces several hurdles.
First, there is no vaccine for COVID-19. While several vaccine trials are in development, it could be several months more before an effective vaccine is tested, approved and deployed to the wider populace.
While vaccines could inoculate large amounts of people, that effort could also be hampered by people who choose not to get vaccinated. A small percentage of Americans already choose not to get vaccines and conspiracy theories on social media about COVID-19 vaccine development have already spread months in advance of one being developed.
Second, since COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus — a new disease not encountered prior to its recent discovery — health officials do not currently know what level of immunity people gain after recovering from COVID-19.
With some diseases, people can gain a lifetime immunity if they recover from it, or immunity that lasts years. For other diseases, defense against re-infection is much more short term.
“It isn’t yet clear if infection with the COVID-19 virus makes a person immune to future infection,” the Mayo Clinic states. “Research suggests that after infection with some coronaviruses, reinfection with the same virus — though usually mild and only happening in a fraction of people — is possible after a period of months or years. Further research is needed to determine the protective effect of antibodies to the virus in those who have been infected.”
When asked Wednesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box also noted that the science about COVID-19 immunity is unclear at best at this point. Other coronaviruses, like those that cause the common cold, do not create lasting immunity.
“The coronavirus people get, they develop some brief immunity the ability to fight that virus off ... but unfortunately that immunity doesn’t stay around and that’s why we keep getting the common cold over and over again,” Box said. “Even individuals that develop immunity, develop antibodies unfortunately those antibodies in many cases are disappearing.”
The science on COVID-19 immunity is still developing, and while instances of reinfection haven’t been seen to this point, it’s not clear how long a person is protected.
Lastly, without a vaccine, trying to achieve herd immunity via infection and recovery alone would put millions of Americans at risk.
The exact immunity threshold for COVID-19 isn’t know, but health researchers estimate it would take at least 70% of people having immunity to start generating herd protection.
In Indiana, which has approximately 6.73 million residents, that would mean about 4.7 million Hoosiers would need to be infected and recover.
With an estimated mortality rate of 0.58% for COVID-19 — a rate that includes all infections regardless of severity — at 4.7 million infections, that could potentially lead to more than 27,300 deaths attributable to COVID-19.
Indiana, to date, has recorded 2,456 COVID-19 deaths.
As of right now, Indiana is also likely far, far away from reaching 70% exposure.
In April, researched from the IUPUI Fairbanks School of Public Health estimated approximately 2.8% of Hoosiers may have been exposed to COVID-19 at that time.
In a second round of results from that study released in June, Fairbanks researched noted that spread of the virus appears to be slowing, as current infections dropped compared to their April totals while the number of people showing antibodies from COVID-19 recovery increased slightly.
Due to a lower number of participants in the second wave of the study and due to the study testing different randomized samples of Hoosiers, researchers were unable to issue an updated estimated exposure figure, although it’s almost certainly nowhere near 70%.
As of Wednesday, Indiana had recorded approximately 49,000 known cases of COVID-19, representing just 0.72% of the total population.
Even assuming that actual infections — due to many people carrying the virus asymptomatically — were 10 times higher, that would still only represent a small fraction of Indiana’s population.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb chimed in to note that Indiana’s best route is to take active measures now to control spread, because there’s such a wide gulf between the infection rate now and what it would take to get herd immunity.
While Holcomb said he’s hopeful of an effective vaccine in the future, that’s a ways off and so the best course of action is to focus on control of the virus on a day-to-day basis now.
“That doesn’t account for between now and then, and then is way off in the distance. And as the (IUPUI Fairbanks School of Public Health) study showed us if we’re at 3% who have had it and we’re talking about 97% who haven’t yet and it still is an uber-infectious virus rolling around the hills out there,” Holcomb said. “We have to focus on controlling what we can and that’s our own behavior, that’s how we slow the spread.”
Immunity via infection is not a realistic or ideal route and the nation is nowhere close to reaching that mark, David Dowdy and Gypsyamber D’Soura, both with the Department of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, which has provided one of the U.S.’s leading national COVID-19 tracking tools.
They wrote about the back during the initial U.S. surge in April and early May, when many states were still in shutdowns.
“As infectious disease epidemiologists, we wish to state clearly that herd immunity against COVID-19 will not be achieved at a population level in 2020, barring a public health catastrophe,” the duo wrote in their article posted to the university titled “Early Herd Immunity against COVID-19: A Dangerous Misconception.”
“To reach herd immunity for COVID-19, likely 70% or more of the population would need to be immune. Without a vaccine, over 200 million Americans would have to get infected before we reach this threshold,” Dowdy and D’Souza wrote.
That sentiment was also echoed by the Mayo Clinic.
“If many people become sick with COVID-19 at once, the health care system could quickly become overwhelmed. This amount of infection could also lead to serious complications and millions of deaths, especially among older people and those who have chronic conditions.”
