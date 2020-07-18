INDIANAPOLIS — Two weeks ago after slowing Indiana’s reopening, Gov. Eric Holcomb has now pushed pause on the process.
“We are going to stay at Stage 4.5 for at least the next two weeks,” Holcomb said to open Wednesday’s statewide COVID-19 press conference.
On July 1, Holcomb announced the state would advance only a half step in its reopening plan, which was set to take effect on July 4. While some outdoor activities were allowed to expand, Holcomb held gathering requirements at 250 people and kept restaurants and bars at limited capacity.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box recapped COVID-19 numbers from over the last two weeks, pointing to rising case counts, new hotspots in northern Indiana, Marion County and southwest Indiana, rising positivity rates and rising hospitalizations.
“I remain concerned about the number of overall COVID-19 infections,” Box said.
Indiana hasn’t seen the kind of increases as other states that are now adding thousands of cases per day, but Indiana’s daily numbers are up noticeably compared to what they were during the downswing in June.
Indiana hit a seven-day average low of 4.2% positivity on June 18, but the rate of return has been on the rise since. It was at 6.3% on July 4 when Indiana entered Stage 4.5 and has increased more to 7.1% as of July 11.
Hospital admissions have also increased as well, rising from 595 total patients in care on June 25 to 881 as of Tuesday. Daily admissions have “bounced back up,” too, Box said.
Box also expressed concerns about testing issues.
Due to a nationwide increase in testing and surges in cases elsewhere in the U.S., testing supplies and testing capacity have been stretched. Box noted specifically that turnaround times have increased to an average of 59 hours — about two and a half days — with some test results taking as long as 80 hours to be returned.
Because of lags in testing time, Box stressed that people who may have been exposed or who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and are awaiting test results should be quarantining at home to prevent from spreading to a wider audience.
The surge in testing demand has also created some supply chain issues and Indiana will continue to do what it can to source the testing supplies that it needs.
Holcomb reiterated that Indiana will hold at its current stage, with Elkhart County remaining in Stage 4 for now and encouraged Hoosiers to do what they can to keep transmission down.
“We’ve got be as vigilant today if not more so than we were in March,” Holcomb said. “COVID-19 is not going away any time soon.
“We’ve got to make sure that we’re remaining calm and head down and doing what we can control and those are physically distancing … and hygiene and making sure we’re doing all the sanitation efforts, disinfecting and masking up. All of those things add up,” Holcomb said.
