COLUMBIA CITY — Whitley County residents should still be cautious, but a local health officer says working toward herd immunity may be beneficial to the community in the long run.
“Healthy younger people will contract the virus, most will not even know this, then once a majority of the county is exposed, we will start to see some herd immunity happen,” said Scott Wagner, of the Whitley County Health Department.
Wagner went on to explain herd immunity:
“When a virus invades our body it uses our own DNA and RNA to replicate (duplicate many times) itself inside our cells. When it does that it literally takes a piece of us (our DNA) with it. So, once we recover from the virus, or our body keeps it in check, we no longer have symptoms, but still have viral remnants and antibodies to that virus. Then when we are around others who have not had exposure, we can give them immunity by our contact with them. They get ‘little pieces’ of our DNA, conquered virus, or antibodies, and then their immune system develops a response and the create their own antibodies to the virus without having any symptoms.”
With that in mind, Wagner is suggesting that healthy, younger people can improve community health by getting back out into the community.
“I may sound funny, but getting exposed to the virus actually may save someone’s life — you just never know,” Wagner said. “Many people will disagree with me and many people will call this heresy. Especially with a novel virus.”
That doesn’t apply to those with an especially high risk of complications.
“I am still recommending that persons over the age of 60, especially with health conditions, stay isolated until August. Everyone else really needs to be conducting their life like they normally would,” Wagner said. “Just please stay home if you are sick and be washing your hands many times throughout the day, especially before eating and after the bathroom.”
Wagner says those at risk should stay in while the virus is still “hot” or prevalent in the area.
“Then, hopefully the virus becomes less prevalent and they can socialize again,” Wagner said.
That doesn’t mean everyone is out of the woods.
“Not everyone will be helped by herd immunity and some people will still get sick and die,” Wagner said.
Some aspects of COVID-19, such as the ways viruses typically act, can be compared to influenza.
With influence, every year the population is exposed to a different strain. Not everyone gets sick, some get a little sick and some fall very ill.
“This virus will also have different strains, so every year, some will get sick, some not at all, and some may die,” Wagner said.
As of Monday, Whitley County reported 11.5 cases per 10,000 people — a total of 39 individuals have tested positive. Comparatively, Allen County has had almost triple that number, 33.7 per 10,000 residents, and 95.3 per 10,000 in Marion County (Indianapolis).
Other more rural counties, such as Huntington (26 cases), Wells (23), Adams (12) and DeKalb (29), have similar lower numbers.
“Many factors could be the reason for the smaller number,” Wagner said. “Most of the rural counties around Allen are very similar. Most likely due to our rural nature. Also, we do not have a lot of multi-generational family living like you see in Marion, Lake, and other counties. I suspect that is why their numbers are higher, but also because they have more people.
There is on exception to those statistics — Noble County — that has 185 cases, many of which came from nursing home outbreaks, which, as of press time, have not affected Whitley County.
“We have not had any nursing home issues and I pray we don’t,” Wagner said.
Whitley County’s number of positive cases has nearly doubled since May 2.
Sunday, the county reported the most single-day cases since officials began tracking the virus — five. The increase in numbers may not be cause for concern, however.
“Recently, most of our positive tests come from asymptomatic persons,” Wagner said. “A vast majority of people have already been exposed and everyone will be at some point. Most people will not have any sickness, if just slight symptoms.”
That doesn’t mean hygiene practices, which have been in the limelight since the pandemic began, should go by the wayside.
“The same principles stand — stay home if you are sick and wash those hands,” Wagner said. “If everyone washes their hands like they are supposed to, we will actually have a healthier population all together. Because, although we don’t hear about it, none of our other diseases and illnesses have gone away — they are still here.”
