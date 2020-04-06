WHITLEY COUNTY — Indiana has seen a dramatic spike in positive coronavirus cases over the weekend, with about 1,500 cases from Sunday to Monday.
Whitley County’s numbers are also climbing. As of April 7, Whitley County had eight confirmed cases and one death. In total, 33 tests have been completed on Whitley County residents.
At press time on Tuesday, Marion County was past the 2,000 mark, with 2,141 reported cases in the state’s most populated county and 48 deaths.
Allen County had 87 cases and six deaths, and cases continue to grow in other surrounding counties, with Noble County at 11 and Kosciusko County at 14 cases on Tuesday.
Indiana had 5,507 total cases and 173 deaths.
At this time last week, there were 2,134 cases in the state. Two weeks ago, there were 361.
More females were testing positive, 54.8% compared to 45.2% of males.
However, the virus was more fatal in men, with 60.4% of the state’s deaths being from men, and nearly 70% of deaths are in those ages 70 and up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.