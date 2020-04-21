INDIANAPOLIS — Rolling. Methodical. Responsible. Incremental. Data-driven.
The words Gov. Eric Holcomb used to describe how Indiana will approach a reopening to business all carried similar connotations of slow, cautious and deliberate.
And the governor reported April 20 that he is encouraged by the thoughtful responses he’s getting from businesses on what they can and will do to, first and foremost, to protect their workers as they get back to business, possibly as soon as the opening of May.
Following a weekend that saw a few hundred protestors congregate outside Holcomb’s estate in Indianapolis to demand an opening, the governor fielded numerous variations on questions about how Indiana will decide how to reopen and what the reopening looks like.
On April 20, Holcomb issued a new executive order that extended Indiana’s stay-at-home order through May 1, although he reported it included some minor loosening of restrictions, specifically to allow some non-essential medical procedures to resume due to the state’s healthy levels of available personal protective equipment.
Holcomb gave credit to two main groups for the progress he sees the state continuing to make — to the public, for doing its part to reduce contact and stunt transmission, and to health care providers for their continuing effort to help those who are still getting sick.
“The reason that we’re able to take these steps and move forward on this front are twofold. One is you. You are practicing, in large part, good physical distancing practices. You’re slowing the spread. You’re flattening the curve,” Holcomb said. “Then also your generosity. You have rushed to those areas in need and met the demand in supply to your local hospital, your local food pantry … A to Z.
“In addition to your very deliberate efforts, our health care system, our network has just experienced some remarkable collaboration and this has made a huge difference district by district,” Holcomb said.
This past weekend, Holcomb said he continued ongoing contacts with business leaders to gather opinion and formulate guidelines for how offices, factories, shops, retailers and more can begin to open back up but do so safely.
“We received a lot of input from the private sector, the business industry … we requested ‘What are you new safe workplace environments and practices you would put into place in your respective sectors?’ We’re receiving those,” Holcomb said. “The reason why we are doing this … is employers care about their employees.”
Throughout his answer, Holcomb reiterated several points he’s been driving for the last week and more — the reopening won’t be immediate, it won’t be “flicking a switch,” and it will be done “methodically, data-driven.”
Despite new skepticism about whether the stay-at-home order was really necessary, Holcomb attributed it multiple times for setting Indiana up into a position where the infection curve is flattened and where the state can begin looking at reopening.
“The reason for the stay-at-home, the reason for hunkering down was to flatten that curve, slow that spread. We never said we’re going to eliminate it,” Holcomb said. “Then when we do reopen, we’re going to do it smartly; we’ll do it responsibly.
“Business as usual is a thing of the past,” Holcomb said. “It will be different. The workplace will be different whether it’s telecommuting or deep cleanings … the breaks, the barriers that used to not be there, the washing of the hands, the wearing masks, all of these things can happen.”
With the data being a main factor of decision-making, questions about the state’s testing ability and capacity were also main points of query to Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box.
Indiana has been testing more people in recent days and the addition of drive-thru sites around the state have allowed an additional 3,700 quick test to be completed.
Box wants to see capacity increase even more and, on April 20, stated she hopes all labs in Indiana are devoting themselves as much as possible to testing COVID-19 kits to round out the information as much as possible.
There are still limiting factors, however.
In some parts of the state, it may be the levels of protective equipment, not necessarily the availability of tests and processing power, that are holding back the numbers. Meanwhile, while rapid-response machines have helped test a lot of people quickly, getting the testing cassettes necessary to record results remains a bottleneck.
“We did get some additional cassettes this past week, I think 15,” Box said. “I would love to and we’ve already applied to get more, but the cassettes seem to be the rate-limiting step.”
