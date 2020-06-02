INDIANAPOLIS — After taking approximately a month and a half to register 1,000 deaths from COVID, Indiana took just over one month more to cross the 2,000 mark.
As of Wednesday, Indiana hit the grim milestone of surpassing 2,000 deaths from COVID-19, with the total rising to 2,022 overall.
That figure doesn’t include 175 “presumptive” deaths, which are labeled as such because, while they appear to be consistent with COVID-19, the patient who died had never tested positive for the disease.
Deaths are only counted toward the total if a patient tests positive for COVID-19 and the disease is a factor in their death.
Indiana recorded its first death from COVID-19, a central Indiana resident, back on March 16. The state passed 100 fatalities by April 3 and, for a period, was crossing a new centennial mark ever two to three days.
Indiana crossed 1,000 deaths on April 30, one day after the single-day death toll hit its highest mark in the pandemic.
Daily deaths and new cases have slowed a bit since then, with slightly lower totals in early May before fading even more later in the month, even as Indiana has partially reopened since May 4.
But coronavirus isn’t gone and is still claiming lives.
Of the 2,022 deaths to date, 26 of them are from the four-county area. Noble County has lost 21 residents to date, with LaGrange and Steuben counties each recording two deaths and DeKalb County one.
In neighboring counties, 70 have died in Allen County, 28 in Elkhart County, three in Whitley County and just one in Kosciusko County.
Marion County, the state’s most populous county with a little less than a sixth of the state’s total population, has more than a quarter of the statewide deaths, with 592 total as of Wednesday. Lake County in the northwest corner has lost 200 people, with Johnson County, directly south of Indianapolis, ranking No. 3 with 110 deaths.
In total, about 92% of deaths have been Hoosiers age 60 or older. Only 166 people total have been less than 60 years of age.
Nursing home patients have accounted for about total deaths to date, accounting for 945 out of the 2,022 as of the last statewide long-term care update on Monday.
In May, results from the first phase of the IUPUI Fairbanks School of Public Health statewide COVID-19 study estimated that, at the time, about 2.8% of Hoosier had contracted coronavirus. With that figure, they estimated a mortality rate of approximately 0.58%, about six times deadlier than the typical seasonal flu strain.
And, while seasonal influenza activity tends to be concentrated during the winter months, with little to no activity during the summer, COVID-19 has not faded much even as early summer weather has arrived.
On Wednesday, the state logged 407 new cases of COVID-19 total, lower than average for recent weeks, while processing 6,023 new tests.
Locally, cases continue a sharp increase in LaGrange County, rising another nine cases to 93 overall.
LaGrange County, after logging just 60 cases in a little less than two months, has now registered 33 in the last nine days.
On Monday, Sheriff Jeff Campos told county leaders that several officer had been sickened with COVID-19 recently, although the sheriff said cases had not infiltrated the LaGrange County Jail.
Elsewhere locally, COVID-19 activity slowed after other local counties have also been seeing short-term spikes. Noble and Steuben counties each only added one new case each, taking their totals to 238 and 85, respectively, while DeKalb County saw no new cases, holding at 37 total. After four straight days of new cases in Whitley County, there were no new cases reported in Tuesday afternoon's update.
