Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 11.2% for June, just above the national rate of 11.1%, Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported July 17.
The monthly unemployment rate is slightly down from May's 11.9%, which was a large slide from April's record 17% as more businesses started to reopen or increase their capacity and call back furloughed workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Retail stores and malls were allowed to reopen to full capacity, and restaurant dining room capacities increased from 50% to 75% as Indiana moved into Stage 4 of its Back on Track plan. However, social distancing requirements and a ban on large gatherings have meant a loss of tourism dollars as festivals and large events across the state were canceled.
By comparison, in March, before the full effect of the coronavirus was understood, Indiana’s unemployment rate was 3.2%.
The rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the previous four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
According to the report:
• Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 53,484 over the previous month. This resulted from a decrease of 28,747 unemployed residents and an increase of 82,231 employed residents.
• Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.39 million, and the state’s 64.3% labor force participation rate is above the national rate of 61.5%.
Employment by sector
Private-sector employment has decreased by 182,200 over the year and increased by 128,900 over the previous month. The monthly increase is primarily due to gains in the Leisure and Hospitality (46,900), the Manufacturing (19,000) and the Private Education and Health Services (16,700) sectors. Total private employment stands at 2,552,400, which is 196,900 below the January 2019 peak.
On July 4, Indiana moved into Stage 4.5, just short of fully reopening. The stage is scheduled to last until July 31, with no changes to dining and tourism site capacities.
Indiana is on the lower end compared to other Midwestern states. Unemployment was lower in Kentucky (4.3%), Minnesota (8.6%) and Ohio (10.9%) in June, while Illinois (14.6%) and Michigan (14.8%) figures are higher.
The county unemployment figures will be released July 20.
