FORT WAYNE — Indiana has given its first shots to protect health care workers from COVID-19.
At 12:09 p.m. on Monday, Parkview Health delivered what possibly could be the first COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana. The firsts 975 doses were received at 7 a.m. Monday, according to Parkview Health spokeswoman Tami Brigle, and they were being injected into health care workers by early afternoon.
The first dose gives recipients about 50% protection against the virus. They must receive a second dose in 21 days to eventually reach about 95% efficacy, according to Michelle Charles, vice president-CNIO Nursing Informatics at Parkview Health.
As a pilot site for the Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, Parkview Health plans to eventually vaccinate up to 1,000 eligible health care workers each week. It will spend four hours on vaccinations today, then move to full days, Charles said.
More than 20,000 Indiana health care workers statewide have registered to get their first dose as of Monday, the state reported.
More than 50 Indiana hospitals and clinics are expected to receive a total of 55,575 doses of vaccine by the end of the week, and additional shipments are expected weekly. The vaccine requires two doses administered a minimum of 21-28 days apart.
Because vaccine will be shipped to states in phases, Indiana has prioritized the first doses for frontline health care workers who provide direct patient care and therefore are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, as well as long-term care residents and staff who have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.
The Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation has been set up as a vaccine clinic, with areas for symptom screening, registration, vaccination and post-injection observation. Because the vaccine has been approved under emergency use, recipients will be monitored for 15 minutes after receiving a dose.
Based on IDOH projections, Parkview anticipates receiving shipment of about 2,000 doses of the vaccine this week and 8,000 doses next week. Other approved regional health systems and hospitals are set to begin the vaccination clinics soon.
“Having a vaccine is a huge step in the fight against COVID-19,” said Jeffrey Boord, MD, MPH, chief quality and safety officer for Parkview Health. “As one of the first health care organizations to receive shipment of the vaccine, Parkview has set up a clinic that will allow those first eligible recipients to be vaccinated as safely and efficiently as possible. We strongly encourage those who meet the IDOH criteria to be vaccinated and help begin to protect our communities.”
In addition to vaccinating its own co-workers who meet the criteria, Parkview will vaccinate eligible health care workers from other organizations in Allen, Huntington and Whitley counties. While the majority of Parkview co-workers will be vaccinated at the Parkview Mirro Center, co-workers will be directed to various locations operated by other health systems based on the county in which they work and other criteria. Vaccination eligibility and location are determined by the IDOH; Parkview does not make those determinations.
A vaccination clinic for other counties in northeast Indiana will be operated at the Steuben County Event Center in the Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake.
Eligible health care workers must register for an appointment before coming to the Parkview Mirro Center to be vaccinated. The site is not open to the general public.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box touted the first day of vaccines as the first step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The arrival of vaccine is an incredible milestone in our efforts to end this pandemic,” Holcomb said. “The combination of a vaccine and simple mitigation measures like wearing a mask and keeping your distance will get us through to the other side
“Our frontline health care workers have taken care of Hoosiers for months,” Box said. “By opening vaccine to them first, we are able to protect our health care workforce and help ensure that Hoosiers retain access to the care they need, whether it’s due to COVID or another medical matter.”
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Health, said long-term care staff and residents are also being prioritized for the vaccine because of the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on these vulnerable Hoosiers. Half of the state’s COVID-related deaths have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities.
Weaver, who is leading the state’s vaccine planning and distribution effort, said Indiana will open the vaccine to additional groups as more shipments are received. She encouraged Hoosiers to begin preparing for when vaccine is widely available.
“Science has proven that vaccines are safe and effective at preventing disease, and I encourage Hoosiers to begin learning about the COVID-19 vaccine now so they are ready to protect themselves, their families and their communities as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Weaver said.
Additional details on the vaccine and the IDOH distribution plan can be found at coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/.
