COLUMBIA CITY — As many parents anxiously sent their children back to school after being out of the buildings since mid-March, many witnessed an inspiring sight during the first week of school.
A man, who simply identifies himself as a “Child of God,” stood across the road, cross in arms, and prayed as cars and buses brought children to the campus of the new Columbia City High School, Indian Springs Middle School and Little Turtle Elementary School.
“It’s just our way of showing we love the kids, the community and the teachers,” he said. “We pray for the school bus drivers and people who work in the schools, especially the janitors with all the cleaning they have to do.”
This isn’t the first time the man has prayed over the schools — it’s become a first-day tradition in recent years.
He and fellow Christians began by carrying the cross on the Whitley County Courthouse square for Resurrection Sunday.
“Me and another gentleman were called to do it at other times during the year,” he said. “God always needs to be visible for people to see.”
Stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic took away some of the first-day excitement, and many found the gesture to be inspiring.
“I’m praying for those who didn’t come back and did the virtual learning, and the stress that comes with that separation. I worry about them being away from their friends and the depression that can set in with everyone during this time,” he said. “I’m just trying to lift their spirits within their hearts through prayer.”
