For most Indiana high schools, the show will not go on after all.
The Indiana State School Music Association announced Friday that it has canceled its marching band contests for this coming season. The decision affects all ISSMA events from the Summer Showcase on Aug. 24 to the Open Class State Finals on Nov. 9.
ISSMA canceled its contests due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools and band directors had been notified Wednesday, in hopes of giving them a chance to inform the students directly. In many cases, that left directors no opportunity to discuss the decision with their students in person, and emails raced the rumor mill to those students' attention.
Directors reinvented their shows and their fall programs in hopes to giving students a form of marching band experience. For most, that restructuring only began — did not end — with the announcement. Resulting decisions would be based on answers to new waves of questions that will continue to unfold during the pandemic.
In a statement, ISSMA said it made the decision with deep regret and disappointment.
A statement quoting ISSMA Executive Director Mick Bridgewater said, "After careful consideration of all options, and in accordance with ISSMA’s responsibility to provide a safe and respectful environment at all ISSMA events, the ISSMA Executive Committee has determined those guidelines and measures could not be effectively put in place to ensure a safe environment for students, directors, supporting personnel, adjudicators, workers and spectators at a live marching band event," the agency said. ISSMA said it would explore the option of "a process to provide an assessment through virtual means ... "
The decision from the marching band's state oversight group does not bar schools from participating in non-ISSMA festivals. For most area bands, the first such showcase of each season is the On the Banks of the Wabash Marching Band Festival at Bluffton High School, currently scheduled for Sept. 12. In an email Friday evening, July 17, Bluffton H.S. Director of Bands Jim Bueter said, "I will be making a decision at the beginning of next week as to whether we will be able to continue with the event."
Norwell High School, though, said the current plan is is to proceed with that school's band festival. In an email, band director Cory Kelley said, "As of right now, Norwell plans to move forward with our marching band season and are still making preparations for hosting our Invitational on Sept. 19 for any bands that would still like to participate and give their students a performance opportunity."
Homestead High School Band Director Bryen Warfield confirmed that the Homestead Fall Festival of Band will not be presented, for the first time since 1977.
ISSMA's decision also left open the door to competing in Midstates Band Association events, mostly in Ohio. That organization planned a July 18 video conference for directors to map the best way forward.
Carroll, Concordia, Homestead and some other area bands last year also participated in Bands of America. BOA regionals begin Sept. 19, with super regionals along the way to the 24th event — the Grand National Championships — Nov. 12-14 in Indianapolis. At least one director ventured that BOA also will cancel the season. No such announcement had been made as of Sunday.
Bands are still free to participate in parades and community festivals, but the last large community celebrations in northeast Indiana were canceled the same week of the ISSMA decision.
The culmination of the band calendar, though, has been the ISSMA schedule, with separate tracks for Festival Class, Scholastic Class and Open Class Bands to compete for trophies at steps leading to Indianapolis in October or November. Northeast Indiana historically has been well represented among the 10 bands in each of four divisions at an all-day finale at Lucas Oil Stadium. That door has been closed. The process and expense of creating, costuming and refining shows would remain, even in an abbreviated season. So band began to look at other expressions. Carroll High School Band Director Doug Hassell said the show commissioned for 2020 will be preserved for 2021.
Even before Friday's announcement, many marching bands had started their summer practice schedules, already adhering to local, state and federal health officials' advice.
How the shows will look now, in the wake of yet another setback, continues to unfold.
Hassell, at Carroll, described the elusive answer as "a constantly moving target that we're trying to find and hit."
Hassell said, “We’re in the process of recruiting and reimagining what our marching band looks like this year. The details are still a ways from being fleshed out.”
He said students are coping with a “tremendous sense of sadness,” but also accepting “that different doesn’t have to be disappointing.”
Concordia Lutheran High School Director of Bands Jennifer Porath wrote, "ISSMA's announcement to cancel ISSMA-sanctioned marching events was certainly a disappointment, but we agree that it was the best choice of action. The safety of everyone involved with this activity is of utmost importance. Given the current health and financial risks due to the COVID-19 virus, we feel the most effective way to accomplish our goal of sharing our passion for music and Christ is to put our efforts into pursuing a non-competitive format for our 2020 marching season.
"Competition is an important part of this activity, as it helps to keep us motivated to improve. However, it is not our main focus. We know our mission of using our collective passions for performance and music, to glorify Him and His message, will endure even during this temporary setback for our 2020 season. Our marching show will look a little different this year. We will be scaling back our show and using different music, but we will still have lots of movement and choreography, very similar to Winterguard or WGI Winds. There are still so many unknowns, but we will face this new challenge as we do all challenges, with Christ as our Stronghold. We know and trust God’s hand in all things.
"We will still have our band camp and weekly rehearsals. We will try to use many Saturdays to perform in the community. We will still have a full staff. But most importantly, the Marching Cadets WILL continue our mission to be a beacon of Christ’s light and message within our school and community throughout the fall."
Kelley, at Norwell, said, "We are saddened by the news that ISSMA has decided to cancel their events for the 2020 Fall Season but are excited for the innovative opportunities that present themselves this year. It has been our mission all along to create meaningful and memorable experiences through the performance of music; Our motto of Excellence in Music = Success in Life will continue to be a guide. We will continue to pursue musical excellence no matter the arena we find ourselves in. More than ever, our communities, students and schools need inspiring reassurance of hopeful inspiration. We plan to do our best to play a leading role in bringing that inspiration to others."
Warfield, at Homestead, said he has attempted to assure students that, "We're going to work together and put something together for them."
“We need to move forward,” he said. “It’s the right decision and it’s not an easy decision. We need to give our kids the experience of the Spartan Alliance and give them a show.”
Bishop Dwenger High School Band Director Don Cochran informed his students Thursday. At the last rehearsal on Friday, he told them that rehearsal marked the end of the summer band season. Next week, though, he said, BDHS will begin rehearsing for winter drum line, winter guard and jazz band. Several students then began the process of enrolling in winter activities — in July.
Six other local marching band had not replied to inquiries for this article by noon Sunday.
