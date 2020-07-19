Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.