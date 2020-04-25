FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Community College's Fort Wayne and Warsaw campuses are working together to produce face shields to help with the personal protective equipment shortage in Indiana related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campuses have produced more than 1,000 3-D printed face shields for distribution throughout the state. A portion of the shields will be shipped to Indianapolis for statewide distribution and another portion will stay in northeast Indiana to meet community needs and will be distributed in partnership with Parkview Health.
The college is deploying two staff members and 10 3-D printers to meet the need for PPE in long-term care facilities. Ivy Tech Fort Wayne faculty members are printing headbands, assembling the finished product, and preparing them for distribution.
“At Ivy Tech Fort Wayne, we believe that our mission is to support the community we serve,” daid Darrel Kesler, dean of the Schools of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and Applied Science and Information Technology. “We know there’s a need across the country, and we want to do our part to serve our local communities. Our long-time partnership with Parkview allows us to quickly get these tangible tools in the hands of those who are where they are needed the most.”
