Blood donors must wait up to a month before giving if they don’t know what type of COVID-19 vaccine they’ve received, according to American Red Cross guidance.
Normally at this time of year the Red Cross needs more donors because of bad weather and seasonal illnesses causing donors to cancel their appointments. However, this year add to that people working from home and staying home in general because of COVID-19 and not taking part in blood drives.
Now, as more people look at getting the COVID-19 vaccine, donors should be aware of waiting times for those who’ve received certain vaccine brands or who don’t know which COVID-19 vaccine they’ve received.
COVID-19 vaccines are currently available to health care workers, emergency responders, nursing home residents and any resident 70 and above.
“On Dec. 7, American Red Cross implemented the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s newly established guidance regarding blood donation eligibility for individuals who receive a COVID-19 vaccination,” according to an email response from LaMar Holliday, American Red Cross – Indiana Region communications director.
Here’s how blood donation times vary:
• There is no deferral time for eligible blood donors who are vaccinated with an inactivated or RNA-based COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moderna or Pfizer.
• Eligible blood donors who are vaccinated with a replication defective virus COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca or Janssen/J&J must wait two weeks before giving blood.
• Eligible blood donors who do not know the maker of their COVID-19 vaccine must wait four weeks before giving blood.
• Individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma.
“Regardless of the type of vaccine an individual receives, all donors must be symptom-free and feeling well at the time of donation,” Holliday wrote.
Although the virus is spread by respiratory means and not in blood, donated blood, platelet and plasma is tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
“Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within one to two weeks through our Red Cross Blood Donor App or on our donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org,” Holliday wrote.
To encourage donations, those who donate in February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
Make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
For more about blood donation and COVID-19, see http://RedCrossBlood.org/covid19.
