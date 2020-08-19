Columbia City is about to christen a new high school, a high-tech facility that will be home to countless numbers of local students for decades to come. That's a happy occasion for the community.
But I can't help but feel more than a little wistful and nostalgic about the old school that's being put out to pasture. When it opened its doors in 1958, it, too, was state-of-the-art. It, too, was home to countless generations of teens who walked its halls.
It will soon be rubble, condemned to the same dusty fate that so many of my childhood haunts met. My old elementary and middle schools are both gone, the beautiful Peabody Library was demolished, even the old Burnworth Pool, the site of many a lazy summer day, has been torn up and replaced with a new version of its former self. So while the community will be justifiably celebrating its new high school, I will be mourning the demise of yet another old war horse that has outlived its usefulness.
I know people say it was outdated, it was dysfunctional, it no longer met the needs of the student population. All probably true — but I disagree when words like, "worthless," enter the conversation. It is not — and has never been — worthless. These old places serve a vital purpose, even more vital as we age right along with them. They provide a bridge, a sense of continuity between past and present. They are our touchstones to our younger years, our younger selves. As Miranda Lambert sang, they are, "The House That Built Me."
It is heartbreaking that the current pandemic thrust a final insult on to our old school — it kept everyone away, kept everyone from saying a final goodbye. Very soon, the only place Columbia City Joint High School will still live will be in the memories of those who spent their youth there. I know I will work very hard to keep that memory alive. I owe this old school that much. Goodbye, CCJHS, and thanks for everything.
Liz Berry Schatzlein
Nashville, Tennessee
Columbia City Joint High School
Class of 1976
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.